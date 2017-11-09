Power of Story
America Breaks Down: The Anatomy of a National Nervous Breakdown

Police
Another shooting, another day in America.

Or so it seems.

With alarming regularity, the nation is being subjected to a spate of violence that terrorizes the public, destabilizes the country's fragile ecosystem, and gives the government greater justifications to crack down, lock down, and institute even more authoritarian policies for the so-called sake of national security without many objections from the citizenry.

Take this latest mass shooting that took place at a small church in a small Texas town.

The lone gunman--a former member of the Air Force--was dressed all in black, wearing body armor, a tactical vest and a mask, and firing an assault rifle.

Devin Patrick Kelley, the 26-year-old gunman, was described as a "regular guy" by those who knew him.

This "regular" guy's shooting rampage left at least 26 people.

President Trump and the Governor of Texas have chalked the shooting up to mental illness.

That may well be the case here.

Still, there's something to be said for the fact that this shooting bore many of the same marks of other recent attacks: the gunman appeared out of the blue without triggering any alarms, he was dressed like a soldier or militarized police officer, he was armed with military-style weapons and clearly trained in the art of killing, and the attacker died before any insight could be gained into his motives.

As usual, we're left with more questions than answers and a whole lot more fear and anxiety.

That sense of unease is growing.

How do you keep a nation safe when not even seemingly "safe places" like churches and rock concerts and shopping malls are immune from violence?

The government's answer, as always, will lead us further down the road we've travelled since 9/11 towards totalitarianism and away from freedom.

Those who want safety at all costs will clamor for more gun control measures (if not at an outright ban on weapons for non-military, non-police personnel), widespread mental health screening of the general population and greater scrutiny of military veterans, more threat assessments and behavioral sensing warnings, more CCTV cameras with facial recognition capabilities, more "See Something, Say Something" programs aimed at turning Americans into snitches and spies, more metal detectors and whole-body imaging devices at soft targets, more roaming squads of militarized police empowered to do random bag searches, more fusion centers to centralize and disseminate information to law enforcement agencies, and more surveillance of what Americans say and do, where they go, what they buy and how they spend their time.

John W. Whitehead is an attorney and author who has written, debated and practiced widely in the area of constitutional law and human rights.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Roger Gilbert

My thoughts exactly...thank you! This is all an elitist plan to control through fear and chaos! If we have to have chaos let's create it ourselves as citizens with an outright revolution...ooops is that a dirty word...ask the founding fathers!

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 10:03:17 PM

gunnar kullenberg

(Member since Sep 30, 2014), 6 fans, 903 comments


""All the while, the government continues to amass more power and authority over the citizenry"."

"but the government's "right" to act in this manner is something John Whitehead will never question".

""holding the government accountable to abiding by the rule of law..."

"words like soap bubbles -- holding the government "accountable" would require that the government indicted itself, prosecuted itself, imposed punishment on itself -- and obviously that won't ever happen. When the GOVERNMENT"does the crime -- the people will do the time. -- The first thing aspiring authoritarians have to do, is corrupt the judiciary -- and John Whitehead knows this. -- And when the judiciary has been sufficiently corrupted, there is no path left for the people -- no legal, peaceful mechanisms left to use. -- "and STILL, John Whitehead grants them "the right to rule"".unbelievable.

""and the government was less of a monster""

"a monster owning the Right to Govern a population. -- That's what the "American Experiment" eventually led to!

""Unless we can learn to live together as brothers and sisters and fellow citizens, we will perish as tools and prisoners of the American police state"."

"pabulum for the terminally infantile"

Where is the imagination! -- Where is the courage! -- Where is the outrage!"nowhere to be found. -- The civilized way out, is through full restoration of sovereignty for all states and the complete dissolution of the union. -- What happens after that will be entirely up to the states, but there is no "fixing" a government that is in possession of all the tools of power AND is contemptuous of rule of law and has gone full force criminal. -- Such a government will have to be abandoned. And ALL the participants in such a government eventually prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. There are no Statutes of Limitations for the crimes committed.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 11, 2017 at 1:22:06 AM

Leslie Johnson

Amen.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 11, 2017 at 2:38:32 AM

Janet Supriano

I have a lot of respect for John Whitehead. He's been tireless in sounding the alarm over increasing state violence against the people. His message is vital because there are still so many who remain asleep.
However, you are dig deeper. Out of the confines of the box. I agree with your solution, though it's regarded as heresy. I would support my liberal state in an effort to go it alone. Or team with the other 2 west coast states.
Imagination and courage are hard to find. Especially, imagination. It will take more pain, poverty and bloodshed before the inevitable change takes place.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 11, 2017 at 2:43:40 AM

