 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

America, America.

By (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment

America stands not at a crossroads, but in a wilderness, seemingly unable to see a path to her future. Years of political turmoil have stirred the people into wakefulness, but we are not yet able to take the next step because we are bewildered by the passions, the potential loss of all that we relied--our institutions, our religions, our leaders and even our neighbors. Locked down by fears, we aren't even able to assuage our emotional tensions, continually stoked as they are by the constant streaming of sensational headlines. Calls for calm seem meaningless.

Lately it seems as though there are many references to the words of Abraham Lincoln in his various speeches at critical times in our history. In one of those speeches, commonly referred to as his "House Divided" speech given in 1858 as he accepted his party's nomination to the Senate, he said "If we could first know where we are and whither we are tending, we could then better know what to do and how to do it."

Where are we?

Consider the cosmology of the Ageless Wisdom Teachings, most recently elucidated by the late Scottish artist and esotericist, Benjamin Creme, in his book The Great Approach. Every 2150 years or so, our solar system slowly comes into alignment with one of the great constellations in the heavens, and thereby receives the energies transmitted through that constellation. We call this coming into the Age of whatever constellation is involved. For the past 2000 years, our system has been aligned with the constellation Pisces, so we have been living in the Age of Pisces. At the beginning of each Age, a Teacher comes to show the way to use the new energies most beneficially for humanity's evolution of consciousness. In Palestine, the Teacher was Jesus, and the tradition his followers started, Christianity, was signified by the emblem of the two fishes, the sign of the constellation Pisces. The energies of Pisces inspired the great civilization of the past 2000 years, during which time humanity apprehended the ideals that characterize institutions today: Freedom, Individuality, Justice, for example. The Age of Pisces has ended and we are now receiving the energies of the new Age of Aquarius, which energies are stimulating humanity to build new institutions based on the ideals of Brotherhood and correct (just) human relationships so as to create the next level of human consciousness - unity. Not to be confused with uniformity, that conscious sense of unity will enable humanity to move into the experience of oneness that will erase all awareness of the need for war, for exclusivity, for competition. In line with historic precedent, the Teacher for Aquarius, whose personal name is Maitreya (The Happy One), has come to show the way.

His mission is to teach us how to ground those ideals apprehended in Pisces, and actually live them. We are now in the transition between these two Ages and as yet can only see with competitive eyes the distorted differences between them. If you cannot as yet understand how "energies" influence our lives, look at the economic/political condition of our world today. The imbalances are extreme between rich and poor, powerful and subjugated, well-fed and starving. The very fact that we recognize these imbalances is due to Aquarian energies saturating the minds of those who are open, especially the young. The battle is raging full out between those who are demanding justice, equality, freedom, and those who fear the loss power of face and of all they have accumulated under the old rules of "the end justifies the means". Many are suffering under major stresses of inner conflict and not knowing what will happen tomorrow.

Whither are we tending?

Despite stress, anxiety and pandemic, many everyday people are turning to a simpler lifestyle revolving around family, and realizing that not only do we need less commerce in our lives, but also that our relationships have become much more important to their happiness. We are learning about empathy and sharing. We are concerned about our planet. Slowly we are learning to trust in our humanity and to create ways and means to nurture the best in humanity. As families, as neighborhoods, we are tending upward, toward the Aquarian consciousness of brotherhood. But it is very early days yet, and the political/economic battles still rage on.

What shall we do?

We cannot stop the surging energies of Aquarius. All we can do is to learn how to use them for the benefit of all, realizing that we are individuals yet we depend on others for our safety, our comfort, our basic necessities and our joy. "Essential workers", "first responders", "delivery persons" are among those many whom we cannot live without. We must trust others as they must trust us. Therefore, we must create trust in relationships.

How shall we do it?

Realizing the existential requirement of trust is the basis on which humanity will survive. The only way to create that level of trust is to learn to share resources with others. In families and many neighborhoods, sharing is already commonplace. If it is not now, it will soon become commonplace. On the wider horizon of international relationships, the job requires some guidance and help because those are even more critical to humanity's survival. The World Teacher for Aquarius, Maitreya, has created a blueprint that, if we choose, will ensure that survival. It is based on the Principle of Sharing on a world scale. It will require goodwill, the spirit of cooperation, and a sense of humanity on a grand scale. Each nation would assess the resources it needs and those that it has in excess. That excess would be placed in a common pool of resources, which any nation in need could access and use. Elegantly simple, His plan would enable every country to develop its capital within its own traditions and style. Starvation would end. War would end and we would be given technologies that have been perfected on other planets, such as the Technology of Light, a super-solar technology that will fill all of our energy needs without pollution. We would rebuild our cities based on highly sophisticated knowledge of special energies, travel would become instantaneous, vibrant health would become the norm, and people would be free to develop their talents, and all fields of human endeavor would flourish beyond today's comprehension.

Human endeavor would flourish.

The future is ours to choose, but choose we must... and soon. Help is needed, and offered.

Betsy Whitfill

www.share-international.us/sw

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Betsy Whitfill Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

BA Philosophy, Wilson College, Chambersburg PA 1963 Wife, grandmother, contributor to Share International magazine (www.share-international.org) and most recently begun blogging to share what I know about the coming of a teacher for all of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Peace!

The Fruits of World Peace

The Need for Brotherhood

Humpty Dumpty and a Message of Hope

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Betsy Whitfill

Become a Fan
Author 27742
(Member since Dec 13, 2008), 5 articles, 141 comments, 7 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

  New Content

There is no avoiding the choice that faces all Americans. There is no going back.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 14, 2021 at 4:08:02 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 