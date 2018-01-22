- Advertisement -

Imagine waking up to the shock, the excitement of the new Germany in 1933, when Hitler became chancellor. An earthshaking moment, promising a new Germany, for Germans. Overnight, the new flag is raised everywhere, children don uniforms, fascist supporters face off against the communists and social democrats.

When Trump sailed to victory in November 2017, there was a similar sense of a new US, now led by a populist man-of-the-people, the little guy's hero, fighting the good fight. American for Americans. A paradigm shift.



In both cases, the left was split and unable to fight the right-wing but supposedly populist agenda of the two outsiders. In Germany, the powerful communist party, the KPD, was pushed by Moscow to break with the social democrats, in 1928 considered more dangerous than the fascists. So communist workers were supposed to abandon their unions and form new ones with the correct line. The sensible communists formed a new party. The rest is history.





Our era could well be seen as the Reagan-Trump era. The only difference is that Trump is faced with a formidable protagonist, the dynamic, brilliant Putin, whose charisma and charm are his, Trump's, template. Trump craves the popularity of his rival. When your rival is more popular, you want to emulate him. Both Trump and Putin are believers in Sun-Tzu: Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer. But the US political elite didn't like the idea of another Putin, this time in the White House. Where would that leave them? Where would that leave the empire?



US-NATO want to take control of Ukraine and demand that Crimea be part of their Euro club to boot. They want a submissive Russia. Probably Trump couldn't care less. He wants to love Russia (for his own egotistical reasons, or perhaps for a real desire for peace; who knows?), the American elite wants to hate it (for US imperial reasons).



Hitler's inner homosexual?





