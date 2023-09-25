America: The Field of Dreams - Occasionally

We are no longer what we thought we were. The good/bad/ugly truth is: it didn't begin with Donald Trump.

However, like a Booth decapitation, Don the Con played Koch-heads by bolstering, the South Shall Rise Again, reawakening faux patriotism whitewashing seething hate for our Justice for All, Field of Dreams.

Increasingly, our age-group, categorical culture, or political comfort zone, is proliferating our weaknesses into a new all-inclusive enslavement: reverberating January 6, 2021.

Whether Right, Left or fence wobblers, we've allowed ourselves to be brought by lazy repetitive corporate media, Wall Street warlord peddlers and Flag-waving Constitutionally illiterate Conservatives, into a collective self-deceiving trifecta - which, if American democracy is to survive, we've got some serious soul searching scaffolds to strengthen sooner, or lose any forward mobility away from the 21st century corporate board room occupants who've mangled our American Dream potential into their bowed Bill of Rights.

Violently clinging to manipulated memories of the good ol' days of Southern poll taxes, Northern Molasses to Rum to Slaves, to national Book burning, MAGA Republicans have spawned a new nation offering up domestic gun violence invigorating the worst among our hypocrisy ridden politicians, and a heartland turning Evangelicalism, heartless.

First, they elected Tricky Dick twice, and then an administration of war criminals spinning our massive 9/11 tragedies into absolution of their complicity in the death and maiming of thousands of American and foreign lives - while washing their hands in JD Rockefeller's black gold residue.

Unscrupulously marketed, post-WWII Americans were brainwashed into believing we are superior to all life on earth: better than anyone, at anything, anywhere! We weren't, however, and still aren't - not even North of the Mason-Dixon line.

Truly, it is okay not to be perfect, but it is perhaps the most sinful self-deception to think, and worse, proclaim, ourselves morally superior to all.

Current, Too Big to Jail, Robber Barons are Americans contributing, for profit, to our polluted water, food inequity and nebulous air quality on an earth being devoured from the inside out.

Whether negligently forgetting or simply anticipating a planetary relocation (for those who pay) - economic elitists are ignoring our human responsibility to be Stewards (not rapists) of the earth.

What will MAGA Americans, shadowing Ohio's Pied Piper, Jim Jordan, profit if he gains the whole world by forfeiting American souls?

Yet, for some, truth struggles to reveal itself: historically most of America's troubles have been caused when blindly following the lust for power of grumpy old Caucasian men.

Nonetheless, not all old white men are anti-democracy and anti-humanity trumped. So, discarding a stuttering kid who became President of the United States for a big liar's Big Lie, is suicidal.

The American Experiment isn't so much failing as it is being failed. Parents with little education in education demanding teachers, teach students what their parents were taught: memorized dates, times tables and half-truths until we too become dittos, for leaders of institutionalized religion, hateful Governors and stockpiles of Wall Street's C ountinghouses: Financial institutions sliming the American Dream.

We have been programmed to look away from the true villains: oil company Boards and owners of private prisons, inciting homeland in-fighting over lies they tell us.

In any attempt to disappear the power of a nation's electorate, the perpetrators' public faces disguise the devils who take from all deemed easily taken: numbers like figures on a block - becoming figures on a ledger!

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).