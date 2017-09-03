Power of Story
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

America: Best at Everything including Movies (?)

Re: this on the net from apparently over 800 of America's "most respected film critics": http://www.bfi.org.uk/news/50-greatest-films-all-time.

.

Turns out to be mostly the traditional American big box office trash flics, but I was a bit encouraged that "Whiplash" made it toward the bottom of the list -- but a quite worthy small film that I stumbled upon despite its minimal publicity. Also, Dr. Strangelove" made it -- though not on my all-time-all-nations' top 50 list, certainly on my top 50 list of American flics.

.

And that's the crux of the problem here: Americans narrowing the greatest of anything to be the greatest of only American stuff. We have the same criteria self-imposed on our political judgment: the greatest country, greatest system, greatest leadership, etc, etc. A political example: our current choice of the ego-maniacal, rhetorically challenged bizarre egocentric we chose to sleep next to the "red phone" that can summon the slaughter of millions at 3 a.m. or any time the impulse strikes him.

.

OK, back to the flics: Where were the actually great classics? Where were the Fellini's, the Bergman's, the Resnais', the Eisenstein's, and Kurosawa's. etc., etc. (Kurosawa's "The Seven Samurai," my top all-timer, but don't be embarrassed if you never heard of it, because it's lamentably not the the choice of America's box office and TV masters.)

.

You may be prompted to suppose that such as this comes comes from a generally unAmerican perspective. But that's not so. I choose to live here, I am grateful that my Norwegian grandparents immigrated here, I am impressed by America's bountiful resources, but not particularly impressed by how we've decided to share them amongst our own population, nor by our predilection for war -- nor by our narrow perspective on "great" cinema.

.

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

