 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Allison Bajracharya: Looking to Fail Up?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 3/4/19

Author 503224
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

(Image by Allison Bajracharya for School Board 2019, FPPC ID #1412699)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
"https://www.allisonforallkids.org/letter-to-families">Most recently, I served as a senior leader of a network of public [sic] charter schools"

- Allison Bajracharya

As a "senior leader" at the Camino Nuevo Charter Academy, Allison Bajracharya was directly responsible for student outcomes. If these schools were proven success stories, her experience could serve as a legitimate springboard for service on the Los Angeles Unified School District's Board. After all, who would not want to take a proven model and apply it to public schools?

Unfortunately, Bajacharya's record does not represent an unqualified success:

Not surprisingly, a response to these failures does not appear on Camino Nuevo's website. Instead, they focus on the fact that Jackie Goldberg "is a sharp critic of charter schools and is being endorsed by the L.A. teachers union." I guess it is easier to oppose someone who calls for accountability than to actually hold themselves accountable.

- Advertisement -

Bajracharya also does not address the failures of the charter chain she helps to lead on her campaign website. In fact, it doesn't appear that she even names "Camino Nuevo" as one of the schools where she was employed. Instead, she references "a network of public [sic] charter schools". Is she ashamed of her results at this school?

Her website does mention that her two children are "thriving" at their "neighborhood LAUSD school." When she made the choice to a District school, did she realize that they might not have the same results at the schools that she helped to run?

As the Los Angeles Unified School District attempts to recover from the damage caused by convicted felon Ref Rodriguez, the last thing our children need is another failed charter school administrator. The job of representing the 80% of students who attend public schools requires a different skill set than being able to ensure that charter schools avoid accountability. Our students deserve someone with a record of "excellence, equity, and innovation", not just a charter industry cheerleader who talks about it.

- Advertisement -

________________________________________

Carl Petersen is a parent and special education advocate, elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "strong supporter of public schools." His past blogs can be found at www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Carl Petersen is a father of five, including two daughters who are on the autism spectrum. His involvement in education issues began when the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) refused to provide services that his daughters' teachers (more...)
 

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 