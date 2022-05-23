 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H1'ed 5/23/22

Allegiance to nature while living in a techno-sphere: A health care directive

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 500620
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Katie Singer
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

Flower
Flower
(Image by Pixabay: Zee_Shutterz)   Details   DMCA
 

Allegiance to nature while living in a techno-sphere: A health care directive

by Katie Singer

After a friend died a few months ago without a will and I learned that two thirds of U.S. Americans die without one1I updated mine and my health care directive for the first time in twenty years.

What's changed in twenty years? Well. Computers' presence in every aspect of our lives has increased. Many of us recognize that we live beyond our economic means. We also live beyond our ecological means: we take from the Earth faster than it can replenish; we waste faster than the Earth can absorb our waste. And yet, we still dream that our electrified, computerized society can continue without consequences to ecosystems and public health.

Keeping sheltered, fed and solvent now requires more money, computer savvy, patience with robots (conflict resolution skills with robots?) than many of us have. Survival requires skills in growing vegetables, self-help health care and conflict resolution"that many of us never learned.

Still, to the best of my ability, I aim to live in concert with nature, and to live and die within my ecological and financial means.

Birth in New York City

Was I born to a bio-region or a techno-region?

My mother gave birth to me in 1960, in a fluorescent-lit New York City hospital with an epidural that kept her unconscious for my arrival. While she recovered, nurses gave me a rubber-tipped bottle filled with soymilk I could not digest.

For a U.S. American born in the first generation after World War II, my birth was nothing special. For any mammal, separating the mother and baby during the infant's first hours practically guarantees that the mother will reject her offspring.

My mother and I adored each other. But before I turned twenty, we had a rift that we could not repair. From the time of our schism, I dedicated myself to healing our relationship. More widely, this has meant studying nature's cycles and my relationship to nature.

My health care directive comes out of this dedication.

My health care directive

I consider death an ordinary, natural part of every life.

In the event that I become unconscious or otherwise extremely ill and unable to make decisions for myself, I want to be among people who honor my body's processes, including death. I do not want my life or dying manipulated by technology. I do not want any attempts made to extend my life by machinery or pharmaceuticals.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Offering thanks for what sustains me--and a batch of questions

Remarkable New Radiofrequency Radiation Cancer Animal Study

Swedish Researcher Reports Key Studies Showing How Ants, Bees and Children Respond to Exposure to EM Radiation From Wi

Part 2 of An Electronic Silent Spring

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 