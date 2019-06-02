All the moth wanted
Was a little time with the night
To hide away or flutter
Against its prospects
But the storm had other ideas
It brought the moth's house down
(Its shelter
Of dead leaf and live leaf)
And damaged its wings
And pummeled it to the brink
But when the morning came
The sun rose and against the odds
The moth crept out of its shadow place
And rested in a warm spot
On the very same leaf
That was its house before
And there sat and warmed itself
And did not move for hours
All the moth wanted
Was a little time with the day.