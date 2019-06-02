

Canadian Melanolophia Moth

All the moth wanted

Was a little time with the night

To hide away or flutter

Against its prospects



But the storm had other ideas

It brought the moth's house down

(Its shelter

Of dead leaf and live leaf)



And damaged its wings

And pummeled it to the brink

But when the morning came

The sun rose and against the odds



The moth crept out of its shadow place

And rested in a warm spot

On the very same leaf

That was its house before



And there sat and warmed itself

And did not move for hours

All the moth wanted

Was a little time with the day.

