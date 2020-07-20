All the Confederate's Men

"Completing the frieze are six vignettes illustrating the effect of the war on Southerners of all races. The vignettes included a black slave following her young master, an officer kissing his infant child in the arms of her mammy""

I guess you supported Paul Ryan. I guess Scott Walker was okay too.

It's a woman. Middle-aged. White. She's the caller.

I just entered the van and sat down. I'm strapping myself in.

Get out of here you (expletive)! Quite a bit of expletives. Sexual references to that fact that a woman called in! A woman who might be a democrat! A liberal!

She's not married. Who'd marry her. No one would marry her. Imagine being married to her?

He's a middle-aged white local talk show host. Angry. Angry!

I look in the mirror to catch a glimpse of the senior and disability van's driver. A middle-aged white male. Looking straight ahead, as he should. He seems content. As he shouldn't be.

But then, this is Kenosha, Wisconsin. Small town America. It would surprise me if he weren't the popular host in town.

Hold my tongue.

At one point during the ride to my doctor's appointment, the radio host talks to his audience about Robert E. Lee.

A good man, he says. Graduated from West Point. Second in his class! One of the best soldiers in the Army.

Robert E. Lee.

