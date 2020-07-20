 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/20/20

All the Confederate's Men

By       (Page 1 of 7 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 89170
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels

"Completing the frieze are six vignettes illustrating the effect of the war on Southerners of all races. The vignettes included a black slave following her young master, an officer kissing his infant child in the arms of her mammy""

Jeffery Robinson, lawyer, ACLU


I guess you supported Paul Ryan. I guess Scott Walker was okay too.

It's a woman. Middle-aged. White. She's the caller.

I just entered the van and sat down. I'm strapping myself in.

Get out of here you (expletive)! Quite a bit of expletives. Sexual references to that fact that a woman called in! A woman who might be a democrat! A liberal!

She's not married. Who'd marry her. No one would marry her. Imagine being married to her?

He's a middle-aged white local talk show host. Angry. Angry!

I look in the mirror to catch a glimpse of the senior and disability van's driver. A middle-aged white male. Looking straight ahead, as he should. He seems content. As he shouldn't be.

But then, this is Kenosha, Wisconsin. Small town America. It would surprise me if he weren't the popular host in town.

Hold my tongue.

At one point during the ride to my doctor's appointment, the radio host talks to his audience about Robert E. Lee.

A good man, he says. Graduated from West Point. Second in his class! One of the best soldiers in the Army.

Robert E. Lee.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. Lenore Daniels Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Have You Had Enough of the Madness of Capitalism? Is It Time To Consider What Marx Really Said?

America's Embrace of Willful Ignorance

With Bloomberg, Are African Americans Trying On the Iron Boot?

Get Out!: Harassment of Black Americans Has Historical Roots in American History

Me Too: Abuse of Power and Managed Inequality

The All-Too Familiar American Narrative: Justice is too Scary! Witness 40 in Ferguson, USA

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels

Become a Fan
Author 89170
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 3 fans, 66 articles, 99 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Not all Americans welcome the tearing down of the Confederate monuments, particularly if the Confederate past is all one believes they have for a past. A glorious past!

Submitted on Monday, Jul 20, 2020 at 12:58:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 