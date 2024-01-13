

The land promised to the Abrahamics.

(Image by Emmanuelm)



mastas mit mastiffs salivating over slaves

in auschwitzes we cannot close down or forget

what was a nazi's a jew today. Zigarette?

lyndsey england -- dog leashes -- faces -- abu ghraibs!

.



Noam Chomsky's right -- democracy's done and dusted

Shining City on a Hill just The Shining now:

The 3 Abrahams duke it out -- Zip! Bang! Boom! Owww!

Shelter Island lighthouse, no one can be tru ssted.

.



I walk the graveyard where I planted the roses

in the loamy loam of shat-out empty empires

under a sky filled with Nero's last burning fires,

amidst statuary holding useless poses.

.



Well, winter is coming and soon we'll be living

in caves again, full of wonder and misgiving.