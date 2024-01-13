mastas mit mastiffs salivating over slaves
in auschwitzes we cannot close down or forget
what was a nazi's a jew today. Zigarette?
lyndsey england -- dog leashes -- faces -- abu ghraibs!
.
Noam Chomsky's right -- democracy's done and dusted
Shining City on a Hill just The Shining now:
The 3 Abrahams duke it out -- Zip! Bang! Boom! Owww!
Shelter Island lighthouse, no one can be tru ssted.
.
I walk the graveyard where I planted the roses
in the loamy loam of shat-out empty empires
under a sky filled with Nero's last burning fires,
amidst statuary holding useless poses.
.
Well, winter is coming and soon we'll be living
in caves again, full of wonder and misgiving.