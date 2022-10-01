 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/1/22

All Towns and Cities Join the Rebellion in Iran

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Young Girl Taking off her scarf
(Image by Bing)   Details   DMCA

I never knew that there were so many people in Iran who think and feel the same. As it is well known it all started about eleven days ago. A beautiful 22 lady named Mahsa Amini, from the small city of Saghez in Kurdistan who had come to Tehran for a vacation with his family, was picked up by the savage members of "morality Police". She was beaten up badly for no crime of any kind except being pretty. She was taken to their HQ and one hour later was transported to hospital for head injury, once the thugs permitted her to be admitted to the hospital, she was taken to the operating room and her spleen was removed. However, the severe head injury caused her to go to coma and died a couple of days later.

This barbaric behavior caused the entire country to blow up like a barrel of gun powder. Cities as far away like Zahedan by the border of Pakistan, along with people of western parts of country like Kurdistan and everywhere else just blow up. Most people of big and small towns suddenly were chanting the same slogans. Things like "death to the dictator," death to Khamenei", and the most popular one has been "Zhina, life and freedom". Zhina which is the Kurdish name of Mahsa means life and is pronounced similar to Gina.

The main point of rebellion is Tehran, The participants are women, teenagers and college students. Every kind of organization that you can think of including, two hundred college professors, all teachers, workers and many famous sportsmen and the rest of the celebrities have joined the uprising.

The government is using its old tactic of brutality. On Friday to put down the uprising in Baluchistan they massacred people with helicopters. They have stopped the internet and the cell phones. The murderers are on four-cylinder motorcycles using every kind of weapons, but everyday their numbers decrease, and the number of people involved in rebellion increases.

The amazing part of this uprising is the unity of people and fortunately the politicians are staying out of it, to avoid any splinter among the people.

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.


I was born and raised in Tehran Iran. I came to the U.S in 1976 to study psychology. With time decided to hang my hat here and became a U.S. citizen.
My areas of interest in psychology were varied. However I mostly worked with
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
  New Content

Iran on Fire

I had accepted that I would never be able to go back to Iran, and I would never be able to see friends and family who are getting old and fading away.

The events of last two weeks have changed all of my thoughts. In case my people are successful, I will be able to go back for a visit or may be stay there permanently, if they need me.

Life is so unpredictable, and these clergymen are not easy to overcome. However, if this movement proves to be able to topple the government, I will be able to fulfil my old wish.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 1, 2022 at 1:38:24 AM

