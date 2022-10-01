All Towns and Cities Join the Rebellion in Iran



Young Girl Taking off her scarf

I never knew that there were so many people in Iran who think and feel the same. As it is well known it all started about eleven days ago. A beautiful 22 lady named Mahsa Amini, from the small city of Saghez in Kurdistan who had come to Tehran for a vacation with his family, was picked up by the savage members of "morality Police". She was beaten up badly for no crime of any kind except being pretty. She was taken to their HQ and one hour later was transported to hospital for head injury, once the thugs permitted her to be admitted to the hospital, she was taken to the operating room and her spleen was removed. However, the severe head injury caused her to go to coma and died a couple of days later.

This barbaric behavior caused the entire country to blow up like a barrel of gun powder. Cities as far away like Zahedan by the border of Pakistan, along with people of western parts of country like Kurdistan and everywhere else just blow up. Most people of big and small towns suddenly were chanting the same slogans. Things like "death to the dictator," death to Khamenei", and the most popular one has been "Zhina, life and freedom". Zhina which is the Kurdish name of Mahsa means life and is pronounced similar to Gina.

The main point of rebellion is Tehran, The participants are women, teenagers and college students. Every kind of organization that you can think of including, two hundred college professors, all teachers, workers and many famous sportsmen and the rest of the celebrities have joined the uprising.

The government is using its old tactic of brutality. On Friday to put down the uprising in Baluchistan they massacred people with helicopters. They have stopped the internet and the cell phones. The murderers are on four-cylinder motorcycles using every kind of weapons, but everyday their numbers decrease, and the number of people involved in rebellion increases.

The amazing part of this uprising is the unity of people and fortunately the politicians are staying out of it, to avoid any splinter among the people.