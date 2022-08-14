 
 
All Our Systems Are Built To Elevate Viciousness

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Reprinted from caitlinjohnstone.com

Listen to a reading of this article:

There's a scene in The Usual Suspects where Kevin Spacey tells the fable of the mysterious Keyser Soze and how he became a crime lord.

"One story the guys told me, the story I believe, was from his days in Turkey," he says. "There was a gang of Hungarians that wanted their own mob. They realized that to be in power, you didn't need guns or money or even numbers. You just needed the will to do what the other guy wouldn't."

Spacey's character describes the way the Hungarians came after Soze and his family to take over his drug dealing business, but the viciousness with which they did so was no match for the viciousness they are met with.

"Then he showed these men of will what will really was," Spacey says, describing the way Soze kills his own family and then wipes out the families and friends of the entire Hungarian gang.

(Image by Kenny Holston 21 from flickr)   Details   DMCA

And what's funny is if you carefully watch the way power moves in the world, you will see that this is pretty much how it works. The most vicious among us are elevated to the top, because all our systems are built in a way which elevates viciousness.


(Image by Kenny Holston 21 from flickr)   Details   DMCA

The US empire is able to dominate the world exactly because it has "the will to do what the other guy wouldn't." Whenever I lay out my evidence that the US is the most tyrannical regime on earth, I'll get someone conceding that this is true but arguing that the US only behaves that way because it is the most powerful. Any other government with the power of the United States would behave with the same amount of viciousness or worse, they argue.

And I always tell them that they've got it exactly backwards. The US isn't uniquely vicious because it is the world's most powerful government, the US is the world's most powerful government because it is uniquely vicious.

The United States put an exclamation point at the end of the second world war by dropping two nuclear bombs on Japan, not because it needed to (it didn't), but because it wanted to intimidate the Soviet Union. It then immediately launched into a succession of new wars and strategic operations of astonishing viciousness with the goal of eventually becoming the global dominator. It achieved this at the fall of the USSR, after which it immediately instituted a policy of working to ensure that no rival superpowers ever develop and began working toward "full spectrum dominance" of the land, sea, air, and space. All of the major international conflicts of our day are the direct result of these policies.

None of the people driving the imperial power structure which rules over us are in their positions because of their wisdom or kindness. Oligarchs get to the top of their corporate and financial ladders by being willing to step on whoever they need to step on to get ahead. Military strategists get to their positions by demonstrating an aptitude for military domination. Intelligence officials get to their positions because they understand how to facilitate the interests of the oligarchic empire. Politicians get to the top by displaying a willingness to serve imperial power.

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Meryl Ann Butler

And this is exactly the problem with toxic patriarchy.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 14, 2022 at 1:39:31 AM

Tell A Friend