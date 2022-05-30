I had a dream last night

That Nato decided to arm Ukraine

With long range missiles.

(Ukraine is about the size of Texas

So long range missiles

Obviously make a lot of sense.)

Or, apparently Nato

Just couldn't wait to get into the war.



I'm saying this was a dream

Because it is!

It is our bad dream.

We have just as little control

Over what our governments

Decide to do

As we have over what we dream.

Since I am going to stay away

From analysis

This reminds me of two metaphors:



There was a hurricane of hurricanes

That uprooted the great banyan tree

That was holding down the peninsula

On which the lighthouse was standing.

(No more)

And without that trusty light

Shining out to sea

To guide the mother ship

She sank like a stone.



And here is yet another offering

To show how

As a people

We have lost our way:



The bees built a big nest inside

The great bronze bell

In the bell tower on the green.

There being a draught,

The fire department decided

To borrow a flame thrower

From United Combat Engineering Inc

To burn the bees out.

But the bell heated up

Faster than anyone predicted

And fell,

Along with the steeple of the belltower,

Onto the green

Which caught fire

Which was eventually extinguished

After half the town burned down.



Why is it

That the male psyche seems to believe

That things have to get worse

Before they get better?

Or,

If we make things worse

Before the other side makes things worse,

Somehow that means we are still in control.



That's all I got.



(Article changed on May 30, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT)