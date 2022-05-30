 
 
Life Arts

All I got

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
I had a dream last night
That Nato decided to arm Ukraine
With long range missiles.
(Ukraine is about the size of Texas
So long range missiles
Obviously make a lot of sense.)
Or, apparently Nato
Just couldn't wait to get into the war.

I'm saying this was a dream
Because it is!
It is our bad dream.
We have just as little control
Over what our governments
Decide to do
As we have over what we dream.
Since I am going to stay away
From analysis
This reminds me of two metaphors:

There was a hurricane of hurricanes
That uprooted the great banyan tree
That was holding down the peninsula
On which the lighthouse was standing.
(No more)
And without that trusty light
Shining out to sea
To guide the mother ship
She sank like a stone.

And here is yet another offering
To show how
As a people
We have lost our way:

The bees built a big nest inside
The great bronze bell
In the bell tower on the green.
There being a draught,
The fire department decided
To borrow a flame thrower
From United Combat Engineering Inc
To burn the bees out.
But the bell heated up
Faster than anyone predicted
And fell,
Along with the steeple of the belltower,
Onto the green
Which caught fire
Which was eventually extinguished
After half the town burned down.

Why is it
That the male psyche seems to believe
That things have to get worse
Before they get better?
Or,
If we make things worse
Before the other side makes things worse,
Somehow that means we are still in control.

That's all I got.

(Article changed on May 30, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT)

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music"
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
