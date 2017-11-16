Power of Story
All Eyes on Alabama: A Litany and Chronicle of Republicans see that Roy Moore Must Step Down

A leading news website in Alabama is calling on the GOP to pull its support of Roy Moore, the Alabama Republican Senate candidate accused of sexual misconduct. AL.com's editorial board, including the largest paper in the state, the Birmingham News, published a piece Monday evening that calls Moore "grossly unfit for office."

"The seriousness of these incidents cannot be overstated. They should not be parsed with talk of statutes of limitations or whether proof exists. Proof beyond a reasonable doubt is a consideration for the courtroom, not the ballot box. When choosing our representative before the rest of the world, character matters." After its own independent investigation, AL.com and the Birmingham News's editorial board said it had "no reason to doubt the accounts."

"We believe these women," the editorial board said.

"It's time that he and his party read the writing on the wall: His candidacy is over. His true character has been revealed. It's time for the GOP to remove its official support," the editorial concludes. "And since he and his party can't assure it, the voters of Alabama must."

Please see also a brilliant article from only yesterday By and

How Roy Moore Could Lose Alabama's Senate Race

here: click here

"So the path for Democrat and former Federal Prosecutor Doug Jones is probably:

  • Holding down Moore's margin in rural counties (where many whites without a college degree live), or at least hoping that turnout in these counties is depressed.
  • Winning by an overwhelming margin in the majority-black counties.
  • Winning big in the urban areas around Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile and Montgomery."

    • These first few polls conducted since the Moore news broke could represent just the beginning of his electoral deterioration. Polls taken immediately after Senate candidate Todd Akin used the phrase "legitimate rape" during the 2012 campaign underestimated his eventual slide in the polls compared to later surveys in the Missouri Senate race. On the other hand, Moore might be able to convince Alabama Republicans that a vote for him is a vote against Democrats, the media and cultural elites, and that the allegations he faces and the Washington Post story that first reported them are part a political attack against him. That appears to be his strategy in the wake of this controversy."

    Republicans' reactions that follow have been redacted and condensed from news articles particularly the Washington Post's and an article by Kaitlyn Schallhorn, Madeline Farber for Fox News

    House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said in a statement that if the allegations are true, they would disqualify Moore from the special election in December. "These allegations are disqualifying if true. Anyone who would do this to a child has no place in public office, let alone the United States Senate," Ryan said in a statement.

    In a tweet, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., called for that "creepy Roy Moore dude" to step aside from the campaign. "It's about that time for that creepy Roy Moore dude to exit stage left. He should step aside & let someone take his spot on the ballot who doesn't prey upon young teenage girls as a grown man," he said.

    Speaking to reporters on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said if the allegations are true, President Trump believes that "Moore will do the right thing and step aside." "Like most Americans, the president believes we cannot allow a mere allegation, in this case one from many years ago, to destroy a person's life. However, the president also believes that if these allegations are true, Judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside."

    Vice President Mike Pence "found the allegations in the story disturbing and believes, if true, this would disqualify anyone from serving in office," his press secretary, Alyssa Farah, told reporters.

    Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
     

    Stephen Fox

    What an incredible story. The bottom may be falling out of the Republican party just in time for preparations for the midterm 2018 elections. Don't count on it, though...


    However, I must say (and maybe no one among the OpEdNews readers will agree?) the responsible noises made by these leaders restore my faith that there are few sane people in the GOP, a daunting assessment from a life long Yellow Dog Born-Blue Democratic like me, who wages my own indefatigable Gandhian idealistic pacifist snowball-in-hell campaign for the US Senate in 1977 and 1978, in New Mexico, the birthplace of the thermonuclear era.

    This is Moore's Democrat opponent, Doug Jones, who with any luck will be the next US Senator from Alabama.

