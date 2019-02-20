 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Life Arts

All Along "the wall"

By       Message Kevin Tully       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 2/20/19

Author 48597
Become a Fan
  (25 fans)

Aguadore (Water Carrier). Mexico. [No. 1635]
Aguadore (Water Carrier). Mexico. [No. 1635]
(Image by SMU Libraries Digital Collections)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

"If one were sitting astride "the wall" one would see a slowly plodding, age and use worn brindle burro coming along the ash grey powdered soil path, meandering in and out of patches of prickly pear and creosote. Of course, the burro would not be alone.

Mounted at the furthest point of safety, aft on the burro's rump, is a genuinely costumed local actor -- playing, simultaneously, the parts of a uniquely Coahuilan Don Quixote and a leaner, smaller, mix of Clint Eastwood's and Eli Wallach's characters in "The Good, The Bad and The Ugly." His hat, a torn, faded, ochre fedora, the brim painted top and bottom with gold automotive paint so as to maintain its stiffness, keeping it nicely vertical to protect the old gentleman from the unrelenting high desert sun.

He approaches on the immigrant detritus strewn path, slowly rolling on the burro's back, the hat's brim reflecting the sunlight, creating a random, geometric light show on the rusted metal uprights of "the wall." Don Quixote, astride Rocinante, the brass barber's basin atop his head, would have made the same light show on "the wall." The old fellow wears a ragged, woolen serape, torn and oiled Tommy Hilfiger blue jeans and battered heelless cowboy boots. He has fashioned stirrups from discarded stewed tomato cans. He isn't using them. They gently rattle as he plods along. He purposely put small stones in the stirrups to alert rattlesnakes of his passage.

- Advertisement -

His wife argued with him about most things. She ridiculed him for putting the small stones in his homemade stirrups. She scolded him for being so tonto, "Snakes don't have ears!" she said. She passed a number of years ago. He kept the stones in the stirrups and the stirrups on the burro mostly to remind him of her, even though he rarely used them.

Yes, if you happen to be atop "the wall" you see the old gentleman dismount the burro and walk towards "the wall", a green clothed Border Patrol agent hails him from the other side, "Buenas Abuelo, quiere cigarro?" he says. You see the old fellow reach through the slatted "the wall," take a cigarette, reach back through the slatted "the wall" and gently pat the Border Patrol agent on the forearm. Then you watch him slowly pass below you, smoking the cigarette as if it were an offering, possibly a prayer, one hand holding it, the other cupped around it so as not to lose too much of its essence to the wind.

Finally, the sun is directly above you. The brutality of it starts to make you nervous. You decide to climb down and return to your car. Just before you dismount, you see the old man place the spent cigarette in his pocket, bring his burro to a halt, slowly slide off the rear of the beast, walk up to the wall, his heelless boots leaving prints like a cobbler's form in the rapidly heating powdery soil, unzip his jeans and urinate on the hot, rusted steel, the steam from his issue rising up among the unconcerned slats of "the wall..." From "All Along "the wall" By Franklin Cincinnatus

- Advertisement -

(Article changed on February 20, 2019 at 15:38)

(Article changed on February 20, 2019 at 15:56)

 

- Advertisement -

Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Kevin is (writing about yourself in the third person (illeism) is a trip) an artist/writer/carpenter and frustrated songwriter living in Johnson City, Texas. His latest frustrating songwriting attempt is titled, "I Touched the Hand That Touched (more...)
 

Kevin Tully Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Open Letter To Green Party Candidate Jill Stein

The Rise of Shallow, Demonstrative Religion

Kellyanne Conway/Joseph Goebbels

The Little, Slightly Tilted Church

BECKWATCH: Ayn Rand Would Have Absolutely Hated Glenn Beck

Bill O'Reilly Must Go

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 