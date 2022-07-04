Alito's Anti Roe V Wade Logic Could End Federal Law

Justice Alito argues that Roe V Wade is anti-democratic, because it takes away the right of states to make regulations. This sets an insanely dangerous precedent.

If Roe V Wade can be overturned because it hinders states rights, then any and all federal regulations and laws can also be reversed by this grotesque Thomas Supreme Court. These could include; same-sex marriage, interracial marriage, the right to contraception, right to sexual intimacy, even the right to interstate travel. There is good reason to believe that the malignant Thomas SCOTUS will indeed wreak much further havoc on American Democracy, turning it into a Christian Taliban fascist state-- a Talibanate? The six Taliban justices are a threat not to US democracy but to the future of human progress. Something must be done and I am fairly certain that the current Democratic leadership-- Biden, Pelosi, Schumer-- are far from capable of doing what must be done to address the problem. Sadly, the American people know it. These must be a radical takeover of the Democratic party for any worthwhile solutions to be accomplished.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary.



