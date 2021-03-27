Ali Velshi uses his impressive immigrant story to excoriate Republicans for suppressing democracy.



(Image by Egberto Willies) Details DMCA



No one explains the Republican attack on Democracy other than Ali Velshi, who uses his immigrant story to get the message through.

See full episodes here.

Georgia rushed through a voter suppression bill this week. President Biden and just about all Democrats and activists, as well as a cadre of Republicans, slammed the bill.

In one of the most profound narratives by a host on this issue, Ali Velshi used his personal immigrant story to point out what ALL Americans need to fight for now. After all, it took his family three iterations to find democracy. Velshi details his family's fight for democracy from India, to South Africa, to Canada. As they came to the Americas, they could exhale. In fact, they integrated themselves into this western democracy.

Velshi is now in the United States. And it is with great trepidation that he feels within his core the tipping point that America is on at this point in our history.

Ali Velshi details like very few could, in simple words, the path Republicans are using. They are using our democracy to morph us into minority rule, the possibility of an autocracy. He itemizes the insidiousness of the Republican voter suppression bill. How can providing water or food to a voter in a long line be a crime?

Please watch the entire clip, which includes my own narrative. It is worth a full listen.

My Books, "It's Worth It: How to Talk To Your Right-Wing Relatives, Friends, and Neighbors" & "As I See It: Class Warfare: The Only Resort To Right Wing Doom" support (1) communication techniques & (2) our Progressive message delivery.

Please join our YouTube channel to get the numbers up to open up some more features and reach more folks. Gracias!