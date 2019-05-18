 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 13 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/18/19

Alabama, Goddam

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   2 comments
Author 16810
Message Kathy Malloy
Become a Fan
  (56 fans)

From Mike Malloy Website

Donald Trump has the traits of a con artist.
Donald Trump has the traits of a con artist.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Business Insider)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Time for the weekly news round-up, Truthseekers!

20+ white men in Alabama with little understanding of the human reproductive process (re-planting ectopic pregnancies?) decided this week to strip ovulating females of any age of their rights over their own bodies. As soon as the total abortion ban takes place, it's conceivable that a 5th grader raped by her grandfather would be forced to carry and deliver the baby. Because that's what Jesus wants.

It's not much better in neighboring Georgia, where the "heartbeat" bill bans abortion after six weeks. Similar laws have passed in Ohio and Missouri and even more are in various stages along the legislative path in a half-dozen other states.

- Advertisement -

Clearly, there is the belief among the Christian Right activists that the Kavanaugh Supreme Court appointment signals their best chance to overturn Roe v. Wade.

This movement has been embraced by our porn-and Playboy star-loving, thrice married con-man President, who now gives speeches about how live, healthy, full-term babies are swaddled in hospital delivery rooms while doctors and mothers have a little conversation about whether or not to murder the baby. He repeats this appalling bullsh*t all the time, with little or no blow-back.

If this is the fight the Republicans want, they are going to get it. Maybe they don't realize it, but women vote. And women voted in the 2018 Midterms a LOT, and a LOT of women got elected locally and nationally. And 80% of Americans of both genders believe abortion should be legal, even if they wouldn't choose one for themselves. Which is their right. These (mostly white male) Luddites are going to drive women to the polls to vote them out...that is, if we have free and fair elections in 2020, which is a going concern.

- Advertisement -

In other news The Trump Crime Family is attempting a doomed effort to install a "merit" immigration system that ignores Dreamers and gives "smart or skilled people" priority citizenship. Because the unskilled workers have no merit, it seems. That would of course make the Trump Family itself ready for deportation back to Germany with the other irrelevant Nazis. What happens the the 11 million already in-line and waiting for their green cards? Who knows he doesn't care?

What happened to the national emergency, anyway? And the demands that taxpayers fund the WALL Mexico was going to pay for? Just another load of steaming ca ca from the Con-man.

And podcast subscribers -- look for a weekend bonus show by Sunday!

Keep it lit...

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Kathy Malloy Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Kathy never expected a career in radio as a talk show producer. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Kathy was completing her nursing degree when in 2001 - in an emergency - she was asked to fill in as the producer of Mike's program. Within a few (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Saving Earth

Brain Damage...

March of the Mysogynists

Crooked Hillary

Insult to Injury

The Grinch Who Stole Health Reform

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Dennis Kaiser

Become a Fan
Author 10174
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jan 22, 2008), 35 fans, 69 articles, 387 quicklinks, 5362 comments, 48 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

These are simply steps the states are taking where they know lower courts will strike them down which will give reason to send them to the Supreme Court and any group that calls a set of written documents "people" has to be regarded as unhinged at best, bought and paid for more likely.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 11:05:23 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Alexander Kershaw

Become a Fan
Author 500827

(Member since Nov 25, 2014), 3 fans, 350 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Another reason to pass the ERA.

Well to do women always had access to birth control or abortion. According to my mother there was a well known Dr. on Market St in SF during the 30s. During the 60s women in my generation went to Mexico or as one lady put it "were unmade in Japan". Women would go to spas in Europe to lose "weight" and come back to the South with a new wardrobe.

The .01% are schizophrenic. They are making abortion and other means of birth control difficult or impossible to obtain and use poor mothers as a political weapon as if it is their fault.

Every person regardless of gender deserves equal protection under the law. Demand it!! If it is not provided occupy the court houses.

Remember more than one revolution started with women in the streets.


Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 6:30:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 