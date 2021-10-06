 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/6/21

Al Franken on Republicans: We have to be as ruthless. We have to be stone-cold killers.

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies
Become a Fan
  (17 fans)


(Image by Egberto Willies)   Details   DMCA

Al Franken wants Democrats to get as tough as Republicans and describe the infrastructure bill for what it does.

Al Franken is right

Watch Politics Done Right TV here.

Al Franken appeared on the Eleventh Hour with Brian Williams, where he had several prescient statements that Democrats should heed. He first pointed out the reality that Mitch McConnell has filibustered more than any other combined for the last several decades.

"I have confidence that we will step in there," Al Franken said. "And Mitch will do exactly what he says. But we have to start being as ruthless as him. For example, the Freedom to Vote Act which was negotiated by Amy Klobuchar and Joe Manchin and others is a great bill, but we need to pass it."

Brian Williams asserted that Democrats usually go to a fight ill-armed. Franken had an answer for that too.

"Well, we have to stop it," Franken said. "We have to be stone-cold killers on the voting rights. This is an existential threat to our democracy. We lose our democracy. It's we lose everything. So we have to pass this bill, and you can carve out and say, for you know elections, this is our democracy. We can carve that out and pass it with 51 votes, or you can do what I'm talking about, which would restore the filibuster to what it was, which was something that was rare when a minority cared about something."

But most importantly, Franken made an important statement about marketing the human infrastructure bill.

"There are so many great things in this package," Al Franken said. "There's Medicare negotiating for pharmaceuticals. We pay three times as much for the same pharmaceuticals as Europe. And that's because the biggest purchaser of pharmaceuticals in our country can't negotiate. All their governments negotiate. That's ridiculous. The child tax credit reduced childhood poverty by half, the biggest middle-class, working-class tax cut, the lowest income tax cut in the history of the country. People like the elements. We got to start talking about what the elements are, not called the reconciliation package."

Enough said.

My Books, "NEW! How to make America Utopia: Take away the economy from those who rigged it," "It's Worth It: How to Talk To Your Right-Wing Relatives, Friends, and Neighbors" & "As I See It: Class Warfare: The Only Resort To Right Wing Doom" support (1) communication techniques & (2) our Progressive message delivery.

Please join our YouTube channel to get the numbers up to open up some more features and reach more folks. Gracias!

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Egberto Willies Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Effect: TV Producer to neighbor 'Your son is dating a f*cking n**ger'

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

This is how one responds to Right Wing Hacks in Real Time - Good job Don Lemon

Black & brown people joining 2nd Amendment Movement may save America

Trump Effect: New Kingwood, TX business model: Lawn Care by 'White People' U.S. Citizens (VIDEO)

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 55 fans, 91 articles, 485 quicklinks, 5428 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

You mean like "Force the Vote" or something crazy like that?

The Squad could control Congress. It is not that they can't. It is that they don't want to because they are part of the corpocracy oligarchy.

Whenever Democrats have the power to put up, they shut up.

Nothing will change until "we" stop voting for them and stop giving them money.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021 at 11:11:11 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 