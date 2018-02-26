- Advertisement -



Dennis Kucinich and Tara Samples

(Image by Kucinich.com) Permission Details DMCA



The Akron, OH, City Council is expected to be the first in the state to pass a measure for assault weapons ban at their meeting tonight, which will be live-streamed on this YouTube channel.

Last week, Ohio gubernatorial candidates, former Congressman and presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich, and his running mate, Tara Samples, announced that they would be "spearheading a statewide effort to persuade city councils and school boards to demand action from the state legislature on banning assault weapons."

According to the campaign, " Councilwoman Tara L. Samples, with the support, so far, of five co-sponsors, is sponsoring a measure urging the Ohio General Assembly to pass legislation outlawing assault weapons. She will first introduce the resolution at a meeting of the Public Safety Committee at 2:15 this afternoon; and then, tonight, she will make a presentation to the full City Council urging immediate approval. Passage will require seven votes. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

"Samples, the Lt. Governor running mate of gubernatorial candidate Dennis Kucinich, said she hopes to make history tonight by making her own home town the first city in Ohio to officially endorse banning 'these deadly weapons of war.'

"'Dennis and I, with the help of more than 2,000 grassroots volunteers, are working to convince every city council and every board of education all across Ohio to support getting these killing machines off our streets," Samples said. "I couldn't be more proud that my own community is about to become the first in Ohio to take this step.'"

If passed, Akron will be the first city in the state of Ohio to take official legal action toward a statewide a ban on military assault-style weapons like those used in the recent mass slaying in a Parkland FL high school and in most of the other mass shootings in recent years, according to the campaign.