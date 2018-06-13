- Advertisement -

With multiple open investigations into alleged violations of the Brown Act, it is clear that the LAUSD School Board needs a refresher course on how this law works. According to LAUSD Board Member Nick Melvoin, the District's General Counsel, David Holmquist, "is always present when the board meets", so he should have been the one to raise a red-flag when the law was violated. Unfortunately, Holmquist seems ignorant of the requirement that "public agencies should err on the side of providing the public with more information, not less" and has declared that the vote did not have to be reported.

On June 5, the LAUSD went into closed session to consider renewing the contract of Holmquist. Before they did so, I took the opportunity to provide the following remarks during public comment:

Of course, that quote is from the current occupant of the White House who liked to use diversionary tactics to take our minds off one thing while he breaks the law in another way. Here is a second quote:

That is from LAUSD Board Member Nick Melvoin. He went on to complain:

What was the statement that Melvoin was complaining about?

Was this statement a violation of the law? The Brown Act specifies exceptions to rules of non-disclosure after closed sessions. It states that an employee is permitted to express "an opinion concerning the propriety or legality of actions taken by a legislative body"

What else does the Brown Act say?

That quote is from David Holmquist, the General Counsel for the District. That is what he told "Speak Up." So where was the actual violation? The Brown Act specifically says:

