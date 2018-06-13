Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Aiding and Abetting the Killing of an Open Government

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 503224
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
- Advertisement -

"And I would have made millions if it hadn't been for you meddling kids."

- Villain caught by Mystery, Inc.

With multiple open investigations into alleged violations of the Brown Act, it is clear that the LAUSD School Board needs a refresher course on how this law works. According to LAUSD Board Member Nick Melvoin, the District's General Counsel, David Holmquist, "is always present when the board meets", so he should have been the one to raise a red-flag when the law was violated. Unfortunately, Holmquist seems ignorant of the requirement that "public agencies should err on the side of providing the public with more information, not less" and has declared that the vote did not have to be reported.

On June 5, the LAUSD went into closed session to consider renewing the contract of Holmquist. Before they did so, I took the opportunity to provide the following remarks during public comment:

- Advertisement -


Leaks LAUSD General Counsel David Holmquist has a history of helping the School Board keep its actions hidden from public view. Is it a surprise that they ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Carl Petersen)   Permission   Details   DMCA

"Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem...for years...the spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught!"

- Advertisement -

Of course, that quote is from the current occupant of the White House who liked to use diversionary tactics to take our minds off one thing while he breaks the law in another way. Here is a second quote:

"One of the things that was really unfortunate with our search, and now it maybe starts to make sense, is these leaks"

That is from LAUSD Board Member Nick Melvoin. He went on to complain:

"What that [May 1] statement did...is potentially...show a violation of the law by Mr. Schmerelson"

What was the statement that Melvoin was complaining about?

"On April 20, by the slimmest majority possible, four members of the LAUSD Board of Education (Garcia, Melvoin, Vladovic, Rodriguez) voted to authorize negotiations for an employment contract with Mr. Austin Beutner as the General Superintendent of the District."

- Advertisement -

Was this statement a violation of the law? The Brown Act specifies exceptions to rules of non-disclosure after closed sessions. It states that an employee is permitted to express "an opinion concerning the propriety or legality of actions taken by a legislative body"

What else does the Brown Act say?

"The Brown Act contains detailed rules regarding what must be agendized and how, how action is to be taken, and what must be reported and how and when,"

That quote is from David Holmquist, the General Counsel for the District. That is what he told "Speak Up." So where was the actual violation? The Brown Act specifically says:

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

As a father of five, I have personally seen what happens when the LAUSD's massive bureaucracy stands in the way of our students. In my case, the district made me fight for the services that my daughters' teachers agreed they required. I knew (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 