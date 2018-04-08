- Advertisement -

Uri Avnery's thoughtful OpEd, A Song is Born, in which he writes about "an Arab song, with a soft Arab melody, sung by an Arab girls' choir, accompanied by a flute" and honoring Ahed Tamimi inspired me to search for the video. It is an ethereal and deeply moving piece of music. The soloist, Tania Maria Sakkal is a Syrian Armenian soprano fusion singer with a three-and-a-half octave range. She lives in Amman, Jordan.





Uri Avnery is a longtime Israeli peace activist. Since 1948 has advocated the setting up of a Palestinian state alongside Israel. In 1974, Uri Avnery was the first Israeli to establish contact with PLO leadership. In 1982 he was the first Israeli ever to meet Yassir Arafat, after crossing the lines in besieged Beirut. He served three terms in the Israeli Parliament (Knesset), and is the founder of Gush Shalom (Peace Bloc).