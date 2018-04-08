Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Ahed, You ignited the spark in all our hearts (video)

Uri Avnery's thoughtful OpEd, A Song is Born, in which he writes about "an Arab song, with a soft Arab melody, sung by an Arab girls' choir, accompanied by a flute" and honoring Ahed Tamimi inspired me to search for the video. It is an ethereal and deeply moving piece of music. The soloist, Tania Maria Sakkal is a Syrian Armenian soprano fusion singer with a three-and-a-half octave range. She lives in Amman, Jordan.


Uri Avnery is a longtime Israeli peace activist. Since 1948 has advocated the setting up of a Palestinian state alongside Israel. In 1974, Uri Avnery was the first Israeli to establish contact with PLO leadership. In 1982 he was the first Israeli ever to meet Yassir Arafat, after crossing the lines in besieged Beirut. He served three terms in the Israeli Parliament (Knesset), and is the founder of Gush Shalom (Peace Bloc).

Still shot from video
(Image by Tania Maria Sakkal)

 

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

