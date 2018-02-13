

Ahed Tamimi speaking at the The Role of Women in the Palestinian Popular Struggle Conference

There was unusally high attendence at Palestinian teen activist, Ahed Tamimi's, first day of her trial today in Israel's Ofer Military Prison.

Those filling the courtroom included diplomats, rights researchers, and journalists. However judge Lieutenant Colonel Menachem Lieberman ordered everyone out of the courtroom except for family members.

The session adjourned after two hours. It is scheduled to resume on March 11.

According to CNN, Ahed's lawyer, Gabi Lasky, "objected to the order, telling the judge 'if the minor and the family agree to have an open session, it should be open.' The judge denied her objection and kicked everyone out but Tamimi's family. Lasky told journalists in the prison's courtyard before the session. 'The court decided what is good for the court and not what is good for Ahed.'... Tamimi's attorney also explained she will argue the legality of the court proceeding itself because she says Israel's occupation of the West Bank is illegal, the injustice of having two sets of laws in the West Bank for the Palestinians and Israelis, and the validity of some of the charges."

Ahed has become a folk hero among many Palestinians, she has been called the Rosa Parks, as well as the Joan of Arc, of Palestine. She is part of the second generation to live under Israeli occupation. Some of the injustices she is resisting are listed in the Avaaz Fact Sheet, at the bottom of this article.

A look at events of Ahed Tamimi's daily life offers insights into her determination.

House Resolution 4391 Promoting Human Rights by Ending Israeli Military Detention of Palestinian Children Act, sponsored by Betty McCollum (D-MN-4) was introduced in the House on Nov. 14, 2017. It would end U.S. support of Israel's child abuse.