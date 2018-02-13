Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Ahed Tamimi's Trial in Military Court: First Day

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

News 2   Touching 2   Inspiring 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/13/18

Become a Fan
  (84 fans)


Ahed Tamimi speaking at the The Role of Women in the Palestinian Popular Struggle Conference
(Image by Alberto Hugo Rojas)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

There was unusally high attendence at Palestinian teen activist, Ahed Tamimi's, first day of her trial today in Israel's Ofer Military Prison.

Those filling the courtroom included diplomats, rights researchers, and journalists. However judge Lieutenant Colonel Menachem Lieberman ordered everyone out of the courtroom except for family members.

The session adjourned after two hours. It is scheduled to resume on March 11.

According to CNN, Ahed's lawyer, Gabi Lasky, "objected to the order, telling the judge 'if the minor and the family agree to have an open session, it should be open.' The judge denied her objection and kicked everyone out but Tamimi's family. Lasky told journalists in the prison's courtyard before the session. 'The court decided what is good for the court and not what is good for Ahed.'... Tamimi's attorney also explained she will argue the legality of the court proceeding itself because she says Israel's occupation of the West Bank is illegal, the injustice of having two sets of laws in the West Bank for the Palestinians and Israelis, and the validity of some of the charges."

- Advertisement -

Ahed has become a folk hero among many Palestinians, she has been called the Rosa Parks, as well as the Joan of Arc, of Palestine. She is part of the second generation to live under Israeli occupation. Some of the injustices she is resisting are listed in the Avaaz Fact Sheet, at the bottom of this article.

A look at events of Ahed Tamimi's daily life offers insights into her determination.

House Resolution 4391 Promoting Human Rights by Ending Israeli Military Detention of Palestinian Children Act, sponsored by Betty McCollum (D-MN-4) was introduced in the House on Nov. 14, 2017. It would end U.S. support of Israel's child abuse.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

News 2   Touching 2   Inspiring 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Ahed Tamimi"

Ahed Tamimi's Speech at Brussels Women's Conference (Article) (# of views) 02/12/2018
Interview with Ahed Tamimi, Palestinian Teen Activist - Video (Article) (# of views) 02/11/2018
Ahed Tamimi: Daily Life for a Teen in Palestine (Article) (# of views) 02/10/2018
View All 22 Articles in "Ahed Tamimi"
Total Views for the Series: 21857   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

California Fire Update: Station Fire 1:30 pm, Pacific Time 8-28-09

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 27 fans, 267 articles, 10 quicklinks, 2130 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Bless you for keeping us up to date with this, already a ghastly and horrific miscarriage of justice, through and through.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 14, 2018 at 12:15:52 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 84 fans, 448 articles, 1491 quicklinks, 5051 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Stephen Fox:   New Content
Thanks, Stephen...I'm hoping that keeping this visible helps bring justice to this situation...

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 14, 2018 at 3:04:29 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028

(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 9 fans, 15 articles, 17 quicklinks, 522 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Good job Meryl Ann. I appreciate it and THANK YOU.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 14, 2018 at 4:39:56 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 