At Palestinian teen activist Ahed Tamimi's first court date in February, her attorney Gaby Lasky reported that prosecution read the indictment, but Ahed Tamimi had not entered a plea. The military judge ordered that the trial be held behind closed doors, in contrast to what Ahed, her family and her lawyer wanted. At that time, the next hearing was scheduled for March 11, but there has been little news about whether it happened or, likely, was postponed.

Human Rights Watch states that Tamimi's pre-trial detention "is both a violation of international law and unnecessary. Her case raises concerns that Israel's military justice system, which detains hundreds of Palestinian children every year, is incapable of respecting children's rights."









