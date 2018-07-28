Meryl Ann Butler: Thanks for visiting with us, Paul. Your book,"Ahed Tamimi: a Girl Who Fought Back" seems to be the first book about young Ahed. What inspired you (and the other authors) to write it?

Paul Morris: Yes, this is the first book about Ahed Tamimi although she has gone viral on YouTube on several occasions before. For many years she has been known, by many who follow the Palestinian struggle, as a brave girl who resists the Israeli military occupation of her homeland. In particular, she has been filmed resisting the arrests of her family in peaceful protests.

When she was a very young girl, Ahed was described well in an earlier book about Palestine, The Way to the Spring by Ben Ehrenreich, which also shows the role of the Tamimi family and the village of Nabi Saleh. But this book which I have co-authored: Ahed Tamimi - A Girl Who Fought Back has Ahed at the center of focus because for much of 2018 she was, indeed, the focus of the Palestinian struggle.

I felt the book about Ahed was necessary when she was arrested in December of 2017 for slapping soldiers who came into her garden. At that point Ahed became known to literally millions on social media as a girl who fought back.

I wanted to explain more of who she was and why she was fighting back. The soldiers had just shot her 15-year-old cousin in the head with a rubber-coated steel bullet. Ahed was determined that her garden would not be used by soldiers as a vantage point for sniping at other youths in her village.

Ahed's arrest was sinister, in that soldiers came into her house at night. Many Palestinian children are arrested from their beds at night. Psychologically, this can be very damaging to a child - sending a message that one has no safe place.

