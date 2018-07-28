 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter 4 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Ahed Tamimi, Palestinian "Girl Who Fought Back," to be released from Israeli Prison Sunday

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   24 comments, In Series: Ahed Tamimi

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Supported 2   Valuable 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 7/28/18

Become a Fan
  (86 fans)


Ahed Tamimi at Ofer MIlitary Court Jerusalem. Jan 2018
(Image by c. Ahmad Garabi)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

This is an interview with the authors of the book, Ahed Tamimi: a Girl Who Fought Back by Manal Tamimi, Paul Morris and Paul Heron (Vaktel Forlag, April, 2018.) It is the first book about young Ahed Tamimi, but likely not the last. A young Palestinian freedom fighter, Ahed, 16, was arrested in the middle of the night and imprisoned by Israel last December for slapping a soldier who had hit her first, and who was trespassing on her family's property. That response seemed wildly out of proportion in itself, but then a well known Israeli journalist publicly called for her rape in prison, and an Israeli politician called for shooting her, in addition to graffiti death threats from other source s.

This was more than the response to a slap, this was the response of toxic patriarchy in fear of its survival. There are many good reasons for toxic patriarchs around the world to worry, and Ahed Tamimi is one of them.

The Authors: Manal Tamimi, Paul Heron, Paul Morris and Peter Lahti.


Manal Tamimi with her husband Bilal and Paul Heron, in Manal and Bilal's home
(Image by Paul Morris)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The book was published in April 2018 and presented at the London Book Fair. Ahed's aunt and guest author, Manal Tamimi, is a human rights defender from the village of Nabi Saleh, 20 km northwest of Ramallah on the Palestinian West Bank, presently occupied by Israel. Manal holds an international law master degree from al Quds University. Her two sons Osama, 22, and Muhammad,19, are in prison for participating the protests in their village.


Manal's sons, Osama (22), and Mohammad (19) on a ridge at Nabi Saleh
(Image by Paul Morris)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Co-author, Paul Heron, is a public law and human rights lawyer based in London who established the Public Interest Law Centre which challenges unlawful activities of national and local governments. His focus areas include the rights of migrants and the defense of working class people and communities. He is a member of the Socialist Party and is also an executive committee member of the Haldane Society of Socialist Lawyers. Co-author Peter Lahti is a socialist journalist based in Stockholm, Sweden.


Paul Morris, Bassem Tamimi, and Paul Heron in Bassem's home, Feb 2018
(Image by Paul Morris)   Permission   Details   DMCA

OpEdNews' guest today, co-author Paul Morris, is an English lecturer at Mälardalens University in Sweden. As a socialist originating from the UK, he has been involved with a number of campaigns since he was a teen, from the Anti-Margaret Thatcher's Poll Tax fight to building international solidarity with the struggle against Apartheid in South Africa. His interest in Israel-Palestine is long standing; he spoke at a UK Labour Party Young Socialists' summer camp on the issue during the first Intifada (uprising) of the early nineties.

Meryl Ann Butler: Thanks for visiting with us, Paul. Your book,"Ahed Tamimi: a Girl Who Fought Back" seems to be the first book about young Ahed. What inspired you (and the other authors) to write it?


Ahed Tamimi - A Girl Who Fought Back
(Image by Publisher: Vaktel Forlag)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Paul Morris: Yes, this is the first book about Ahed Tamimi although she has gone viral on YouTube on several occasions before. For many years she has been known, by many who follow the Palestinian struggle, as a brave girl who resists the Israeli military occupation of her homeland. In particular, she has been filmed resisting the arrests of her family in peaceful protests.

When she was a very young girl, Ahed was described well in an earlier book about Palestine, The Way to the Spring by Ben Ehrenreich, which also shows the role of the Tamimi family and the village of Nabi Saleh. But this book which I have co-authored: Ahed Tamimi - A Girl Who Fought Back has Ahed at the center of focus because for much of 2018 she was, indeed, the focus of the Palestinian struggle.

I felt the book about Ahed was necessary when she was arrested in December of 2017 for slapping soldiers who came into her garden. At that point Ahed became known to literally millions on social media as a girl who fought back.

I wanted to explain more of who she was and why she was fighting back. The soldiers had just shot her 15-year-old cousin in the head with a rubber-coated steel bullet. Ahed was determined that her garden would not be used by soldiers as a vantage point for sniping at other youths in her village.

Ahed's arrest was sinister, in that soldiers came into her house at night. Many Palestinian children are arrested from their beds at night. Psychologically, this can be very damaging to a child - sending a message that one has no safe place.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Supported 2   Valuable 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Ahed Tamimi"

Ahed, You ignited the spark in all our hearts (video) (Article) (# of views) 04/08/2018
Human Rights Watch Calls Gaza Killings "Unlawful, Calculated" (Article) (# of views) 04/05/2018
Ahed Tamimi Updates and Tweets (Article) (# of views) 03/14/2018
View All 65 Articles in "Ahed Tamimi"
Total Views for the Series: 47196   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

California Fire Update: Station Fire 1:30 pm, Pacific Time 8-28-09

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
13 people are discussing this page, with 24 comments  Post Comment
Bill Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 14 fans, 1 quicklinks, 6251 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I hope she still has her courage when released.


Israhel thugs will try and break her mind behind bars and threaten her if she ever stands up to them again they may not arrest her next time.


Shame we have NY'rs who are ignorant of israhel... no one listens to them anyway.


All zionists should be arrested or better. International alliances should team up to hunt them down in every country of the world especially NY.


Israhel should be boycotted, isolated, closed off, and shuttered from outside world. Whenever a plane leaves israhel, it should be intercepted and the human rights criminals hauled off to prison each and every one of them.


In memory of Rachel Corrie and the men of the Liberty and for all Palestinians wanting their land and country and freedom and safety back from the zionazis from hell!

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 10:39:26 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
Indent
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 511 articles, 1677 quicklinks, 5312 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

Thanks for your comment, Bill, I share your concern for Ahed's safety in the future, I hope her notoriety will help protect her, she has a great deal of support now from the international community. And thank you for the reminder about dear Rachel Corrie, and the Liberty.

You are right that the evil deeds perpetrated by Zionists must be stopped, and I hope the international community is able to orchestrate that...Ahed's story has brought the Palestinian quest into much greater focus and understanding around the world, and education is the first step in resolving conflicts like this.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 1:47:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 43 fans, 65 articles, 286 quicklinks, 3044 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Thank you Meryl Ann for following this story and bringing us this interview.

Having spent some time in Palestine, I can testify that it was rare for me to meet a Palestinian man who had not been in an Israeli prison at one time or another and another. Children are a very frequent target for beatings by the Israelis, settlers and the PA, which is a de facto arm of Israel under Oslo.

Mental, physical and financial torture is routine. Palestinians have to pay for their incarceration expense, and it usually takes a large ransom to get someone out. The family may have to go into debt or sell their home or farm. The Israelis may demolish the home if they are inclined. Family visits are difficult and humiliating.

Palestine nights are usually cold, dropping to the 50's F. With no heat and lack of blankets and warm cloths it is torture, especially if AC is run and conditions are purposely wet.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 1:02:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
Indent
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 511 articles, 1677 quicklinks, 5312 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

Thanks for sharing your personal experiences, David. This is such an important human rights story. For much of my life, I was so inspired by Jewish culture and ways, including concepts like Tikkun Olam (literally, "repair of the world") and Tzedakah (charitable giving as a moral obligation) - and, still am. So I am mystified as to how people with that kind of moral training could transform into Zionists, who seem to exemplify the very opposite.

To be fair, I am just as mystified at watching how the Christianity of my youth (I was brought up Methodist, which also embraces the obligation to assist brother and sister humans, regardless of gender, color or creed) has somehow gotten sidetracked to become the Christianity of people like Jeff Sessions (a so-called Methodist) -- although I'm proud to say that Sessions' own Methodist church issued a formal complaint against him.

I am a believer in people getting their just deserts, whether it's called karma, or the more Christianized, "God will repay each one according to his deeds" (Romans 2:6), I think it works like a pendulum.

And when that pendulum comes crashing back, I sure will be glad to not be a Zionist!

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 1:39:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 43 fans, 65 articles, 286 quicklinks, 3044 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

My Jewish Grandmother and Methodist Mother has given be a fusion of Judeo Christian values. I was also quite impressed with the spiritual values of many Palestinians. I told my ("liberal") Russian Orthodox priest that I thought many (Muslim) Palestinians were better "Christians" than most Christians. I am not generalizing that to all religion pro or con, people and cultures are not necessarily consistent with their religion, as you have illustrated.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 1:57:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
Brenda Schouten-Beckett

Become a Fan
Author 506668
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 11, 2016), 7 fans, 716 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Merle Ann, thank you for this important article and for all the brilliant work you do on OpEdNews.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 2:32:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Indent
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 511 articles, 1677 quicklinks, 5312 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Brenda Schouten-Beckett:   New Content

Aw, Brenda, thank you so much! ;-)

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 3:05:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 304 fans, 2382 articles, 5192 quicklinks, 5863 comments, 498 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

great article/interview. We need more articles and interviews that focus on the role of women in not only liberating women but in liberating all of us.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 2:58:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Indent
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 511 articles, 1677 quicklinks, 5312 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

Thanks, Rob! (I'm writing them as fast as I can, LOL! But I get it, I don't have to write ALL of them, hahaha!)

And you are right, as you infer, toxic patriarchy, as horrifying as it is for women, has much more grave results for men. It ain't good for anyone (except temporarily it may appear beneficial for the tiny percent "on top", but they are about to TOPple!)

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 3:07:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Josh Mitteldorf

Become a Fan
Author 2756
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 14, 2006), 39 fans, 386 articles, 314 quicklinks, 663 comments, 11 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Tamimi's story can only be appreciated in the context of the larger picture. Israel has been creating excuses to wage expansionist wars against Palestinians since the 6-day war of 1967 and the Yom Kippur war of 1973. While Tamimi and her mother were in prison, the Israeli army has been murdering and maiming demonstrators in Gaza, which has been sealed like a prison camp since 2008. The Israeli Mossad has worked hand-in-hand with our own CIA to subvert governments in Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Yemen, Afghanistan, Pakistan, with rumblings at present about war with Iran. It is illegal for foreign governments to lobby Congress--why is there a loophole carved out for AIPAC? I'm sure the American War Machine serves its own masters, but you have to wonder why so many of America's "enemies" in recent years just happen to be Israel's neighbors.

I am Jewish, and proud of my people's intellectual heritage in science and music, in the politics of liberation, in activism for peace. The time has come for Jews in America to speak out and denounce Israel as a rogue state. This is, perhaps, the one PR disaster that can halt Israel's genocidal expansion.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 2:59:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Indent
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 511 articles, 1677 quicklinks, 5312 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Josh Mitteldorf:   New Content

Thanks for sharing your insights, Josh, astute as always!

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 3:07:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 25 fans, 292 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2345 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Meryl Ann: I am very very glad to read this.


I know you put a lot of precious and valuable energy into writing about this girl, and I can say with certainty that her release was no doubt influenced in part by the way you swung into high gear throughout the entire effort to obtain her freedom.


I wish we had been so lucky with Otto Warmbier in the hands of the deranged psychotic North Korean government.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 3:28:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 511 articles, 1677 quicklinks, 5312 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Stephen Fox:   New Content

Wow, Stephen, I appreciate that, so much! I do feel a special concern for Ahed, and I am glad to have contributed to her wellbeing in any way... and thanks for your support of these articles!

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 6:19:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028

(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 9 fans, 16 articles, 22 quicklinks, 665 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Indeed, THANK YOU Meryl Ann for this and other posts about Ahed Tamimi.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 4:24:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 511 articles, 1677 quicklinks, 5312 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Mohammad Ala:   New Content

Thanks again, Mohammad! Glad to have your support and interest!

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 6:19:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Michael Green

Become a Fan
Author 5987

(Member since May 10, 2007), 2 fans, 13 articles, 1 quicklinks, 46 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Ahed Tamimi is enough in the right about slapping the soldier without your needing to fib that he hit her first. In the video she swings at him twice, provocatively, hitting him at 14 seconds and swinging again at him at 18 seconds before he "hits her first" at 25 seconds.


click here

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 4:34:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 15 fans, 19 articles, 2321 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Michael Green:   New Content

Michael, for one who claims (rightly) "years studying the deeds whose perpetrators pejoratively deride the correct analysis" it is out of character!

You failed to acknowledge this stated on the video notes, "This is the short version of the video, a longer version is being translated. They were trespassing in her home.This was a day after her cousin was shot by the IDF, you can see that they slapped her first. This video shows the second time he slapped her."

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 5:04:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 511 articles, 1677 quicklinks, 5312 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to George King:   New Content

Thanks, George! ;-)

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 6:36:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 511 articles, 1677 quicklinks, 5312 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Michael Green:   New Content

I don't like being accused of "fibbing" when I am reporting information from other news articles. I'm not sure whether you researched your assumption that she was not slapped first (other than the fact that the video you may have seen did not show it.)

This article about Ahed is part of a series of 65 articles, they are all listed above. There have been several sources that explained that the initial hit by the soldier was edited out of all the videos promoted by Israel. One of those sources is in theis series: Ahed Tamimi was Slapped First, Why Was That Edited Out?, and there have been quite a few other sources for this information that I have seen. Granted, neither you nor I were standing there to witness it, but there is a full video indicating that Ahed was responding, rather than initiating.

Your comment brought up a good point, that it would be good to include the link to that article as a reference in this article, rather than just in the series list below, so I added that. Thanks!

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 6:34:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 15 fans, 19 articles, 2321 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Thank you, Meryl Ann for this article. There are so many more tragic but inspiring real life stories in which indeed women and children rise to the spirit and strength of a Joan of Arch. We will not hear of these brave souls in MSM because it exposes the real world as it is and raises the questions that all oppressors of human rights fear.

Brave 72 year old Syrian woman fends off ISIS terrorists with AK-47, saves grandchildren (video)

2018-07-28

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) -- A 72 year old Syrian woman was recently hailed for her heroics during an Islamic State (ISIS) attack on her home in the Al-Sweida Governorate.

The 72 year old woman successfully repelled Islamic State terrorists with her AK-47 after they attempted to enter her home in rural Al-Sweida on Wednesday. According to the woman, she resisted the Islamic State terrorists during a fierce gunfight, killing two of the militants before the Syrian military arrived on the scene.

The woman was badly wounded after she was shot in the stomach; however, she kept resisting the terrorists, as her four young grandchildren were also present in the house.

The grandchildren were between the ages of 7 months and 7 years old; they were saved from the ISIS terrorists that were kidnapping and murdering civilians in Al-Sweida.

As a note the fate of other women and children in Al-Sweida during an Islamic State (ISIS) attack on their homes in the Al-Sweida Governorate are still being held after being captured by ISIS who fled with them taking them hostage and are now demanding ransom or death for them all.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 4:50:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
cant tell

Become a Fan
Author 509520

(Member since Aug 7, 2017), 20 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

It takes deliberate ignoring of reality to accept the noise you get on the news. The people see it on TV, so they believe it. They see it on the web, it's the truth.

The US badly needs press free zones otherwise no one will know what's actually happening. Didn't the news tell us to think and forget about people getting killed by the snipers?

Here's a touching story of a nice jewish girl slapping a boyfriend who gets her locked up. You should probably go shopping soon. No free will or ability to think. Daily brainwashing to maintain the civil fabric. Resist to accept.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 5:49:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 18 fans, 2 articles, 981 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Bravo Meryl Ann for this timely, informative post. The increasing number of revelations like this one go a long way in encouraging tax payers to demand an end to support for Israeli terror.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 6:06:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 86 fans, 511 articles, 1677 quicklinks, 5312 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to John Lawrence Ré:   New Content

Thanks so much, John. I think education is the first step toward change. And Ahed's high profile in this situation has gone a long way in educating people! ;-)

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 6:21:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Sheila Samples

Become a Fan
Author 11
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jul 13, 2005), 48 fans, 69 articles, 28520 quicklinks, 1534 comments, 44 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Ahed is the face of resistance, the face of Palestine -- the face of freedom. If I have a hero -- and I do -- it's her!! If this nation were honest -- and it's not -- it would stand behind Ahed and protect her!

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 6:29:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 