Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Ahed Tamimi Billboards Posted on Interstate-95

Palestine Advocacy Project's latest billboard ad campaign: Ahed Tamimi
(Image by Palestine Advocacy Project)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The Palestine Advocacy Project is raising awareness about Israel's mistreatment of Palestinian teen activist Ahed Tamimi with two billboards on Interstate 95 in Connecticut. The billboards are in Bridgeport and Stratford. I-95 is the main north--south Interstate Highway on the East Coast of the U\. S., (although in actuality, it runs primarily east and west in CT.) I-95 has daily traffic volumes of 120,000 to over 150,000 between the New York state line and the junction with I-91 in New Haven, CT.


Palestine Advocacy Project's latest billboard ad campaign: Ahed Tamimi
(Image by Palestine Advocacy Project)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The Palestine Advocacy Project explains the billboard initiative:

The first billboard compares the apartheid regime in Israel with the former apartheid regime in South Africa. The text strikes through the name of Nelson Mandela and instead proposes Ahed Tamimi just below. Both Nelson Mandela (imprisoned for 27 years by South Africa's apartheid government) and Ahed symbolize courageous resistance to a repressive government and apartheid systems. Ahed, who spent her 17th birthday in military prison, was arrested without charge and can be held up to 6 month with no due process rights, like so many other Palestinians. When she does go to trial, she will be in a court that has a 99.74% percent conviction rate for Palestinians. Israel's settlers operate with virtual impunity in the Occupied West Bank.

