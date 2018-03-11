- Advertisement -

When Martin noted, "American and Israeli media call anyone who initiates any sort of self-defense, 'terrorist,' your response?" Bassem Tamimi noted, "The definition of terrorism is a loose and rubbery definition. For example, real terrorism like Isis and Israel's ethnic cleansing cannot be compared to the stone held by a Palestinian child in an attempt to restore his legitimate rights. The resistance to the occupier by all means is legitimate according to all international laws."

Martin notes that Israel has increased the penalty for "stone throwing," often by children at their illegal occupiers, to 20 years in prison. Seven hundred children, some as young as 12, are arrested and put through the Israeli prison system each year.