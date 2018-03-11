Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Ahed & Bassem Tamimi interviewed by Empire Files' Abby Martin

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 3/11/18

Become a Fan
  (85 fans)


Abby Martin and Ahed Tamimi, still shot from video shown below
(Image by Empire Files/Abby Martin, via YouTube)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
Empire Files' Abby Martin updates information on the Palestinian resistance with a visit to Nabi Selah, the village which is home to the Tamimi family, with a previously taped interview with young Ahed Tamimi. Martin also interviews Ahed's father, Bassem Tamimi, a principal organizer of the Palestinian resistance. He has been arrested nine times for the crime of organizing peaceful demonstrations, and in one incident, nearly died from the violent torture inflicted upon him during interrogation.

When Martin noted, "American and Israeli media call anyone who initiates any sort of self-defense, 'terrorist,' your response?" Bassem Tamimi noted, "The definition of terrorism is a loose and rubbery definition. For example, real terrorism like Isis and Israel's ethnic cleansing cannot be compared to the stone held by a Palestinian child in an attempt to restore his legitimate rights. The resistance to the occupier by all means is legitimate according to all international laws."

Martin notes that Israel has increased the penalty for "stone throwing," often by children at their illegal occupiers, to 20 years in prison. Seven hundred children, some as young as 12, are arrested and put through the Israeli prison system each year.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Ahed Tamimi"

How Israel Renders a 50-Year Illegal Occupation Invisible (Article) (# of views) 03/10/2018
Why Ahed Tamimi needs to be freed (video) (Article) (# of views) 03/09/2018
Croatian MP: Get Ahed Tamimi out of prison and put Netanyahu in (Article) (# of views) 03/09/2018
View All 41 Articles in "Ahed Tamimi"
Total Views for the Series: 33008   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

California Fire Update: Station Fire 1:30 pm, Pacific Time 8-28-09

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 