Empire Files' Abby Martin updates information on the Palestinian resistance with a visit to Nabi Selah, the village which is home to the Tamimi family, with a previously taped interview with young Ahed Tamimi. Martin also interviews Ahed's father, Bassem Tamimi, a principal organizer of the Palestinian resistance. He has been arrested nine times for the crime of organizing peaceful demonstrations, and in one incident, nearly died from the violent torture inflicted upon him during interrogation.
When Martin noted, "American and Israeli media call anyone who initiates any sort of self-defense, 'terrorist,' your response?" Bassem Tamimi noted, "The definition of terrorism is a loose and rubbery definition. For example, real terrorism like Isis and Israel's ethnic cleansing cannot be compared to the stone held by a Palestinian child in an attempt to restore his legitimate rights. The resistance to the occupier by all means is legitimate according to all international laws."
Martin notes that Israel has increased the penalty for "stone throwing," often by children at their illegal occupiers, to 20 years in prison. Seven hundred children, some as young as 12, are arrested and put through the Israeli prison system each year.
Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves,
and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our
Guidelines and Policies,
we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access
of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
(You can only use the social login buttons before entering a comment.)