Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

Aging Miraculously: Life's too Short to Give Up on Faith & Activism!

By       Message Mike Rivage-Seul     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 47372
Become a Fan
  (39 fans)


(Image by agingmiraculously.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

I'm currently enrolled in an extremely thoughtful on-line course about aging led by the great spiritual teacher, Marianne Williamson. The course is called "Aging Miraculously."

As I approach my 77th birthday, Marianne is stimulating me to rethink this Third Act of my life. Her course is making me less willing to "retire" from it all as one mistakenly identified with this rapidly changing body. I'm more anxious to "re-fire" the spirit I truly am -- the Self that never ages. I'm realizing that the time I have left on earth is far too short for me to surrender to the life of an elderly spectator.

Such awareness was reinforced last night during a conversation with five dear friends of mine. The youngest pair among us were in their mid-60s; the rest of us were in our late 70s and early 80s. (Even writing those words frightens me!)

In any case, there we were reviewing the ills of the world:

  • Trump
  • The gradual disappearance of democracy
  • Its replacement with plutocracy and authoritarianism
  • Class warfare: the unending wars of the world's richest (the U.S. the E.U., Israel, Saudi Arabia) against the planet's most impoverished (e.g. in Palestine, Somalia, Yemen, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria. . .)
  • Terrorism

The question of faith came up and its power to change all of that.

Now, mind you, all of us in the conversation identified ourselves as followers of Jesus of Nazareth. Nevertheless, my friends (none of them taking Marianne's course) seemed convinced that faith has no power to alter the problems we were busy rehearsing.

Selfish human nature reigns supreme, one friend (also, a former priest) insisted. It's unredeemable. So nothing can ever really change -- except for the worse. What we do in church is meaningless as far as engagement with the world is concerned. No one really understands any of it anyway. But that's the best we can do. It's foolish and a waste of time and energy to think otherwise. We must settle for the mediocre.

And, in any case, we're all old! So all that's left for us is to finish out the few years we have left with our low expectations intact -- just enjoying the moment and (cocktails in hand) being happy. Our work is over. God expects no more from us. The world's problems are no longer ours. They belong to our children. And good luck to them with that!

With Marianne's instruction in mind, I wanted to shout: "Stop, stop! Cancel! I don't want to hear that! Precisely because I'm a community elder, I have no time left for such small-time thinking and pessimism.

"In fact, it's all an insult to God. We're talking about faith here. -- about the power of God and of God's word to change the world and its consciousness that condemns us, our children, our grandchildren, and the very planet to destruction. Don't you see that despite the faith we claim, we're denying that power? We're arrogantly claiming that we and the world's thinking and technology somehow have more clout than God himself -- that the Almighty stands impotent before the likes of The Donald, Mad Dog Mattis, our computers, robots -- and desperate fears!

"I refuse to believe that. Please stop! Cancel!

"And besides: the power of faith to change the world has been undeniably demonstrated. It's just that as successfully propagandized, relatively comfortable white 'Americans' we've bought into the 'official story' as narrated on Fox News. It wants us to believe that it's all hopeless.

"We've fallen into their trap!

"However, the fact is that the world has already been changed dramatically by faith-in-action. And for more than 60 years, it's scared the hell out of the fearful little people at the top. Since the Civil Rights movement (beginning with Brown in 1954), they've been desperate to cram that genie of faith-inspired human liberation back into its bottle. But it simply won't fit.

"Since Vatican II (1962-'65) and the emergence of liberation theology at Medellin (1968), backward church authorities (like Paul II and Benedict XVI) have been doing the same thing -- with the same result. The genie is loose forever. Thank God.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Recently retired, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 36 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.Mike blogs (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis to Women: The Next Pope Should Be One of You!

The Case for and Intimate Relationship between Jesus and Mary Magdalene

"Cloud Atlas": A Film for the Ages (But perhaps not for ours)

Muhammad as Liberationist Prophet (Pt. 2 of 4 on Islam as Liberation Theology)

What You Don't Know About Cuba Tells You About YOUR Future

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis' New Song -- Seven Things You May Have Missed in 'The Joy of the Gospel'

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372

(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 39 fans, 183 articles, 610 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Faith remains an extremely powerful resource untapped by activists on the left -- especially by elders who should know better.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 20, 2017 at 10:31:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 