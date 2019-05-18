 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Against the dictatorship of ignorance in the age of Donald Trump: Part 1 of 2

(Page 1 of 3 pages)
Henry Giroux
Message Henry Giroux
Why Trump's meeting Hungary's Orban is a 'bit controversial' President Trump welcomed controversial Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to the White House Monday, breaking with recent presidents who shunned the ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: PBS NewsHour)   Details   DMCA

Reprinted from www.salon.com

The ghosts of a fascist past are with us once again, resurrecting the discourses of hatred, exclusion and ultra-nationalism in countries such as the United States, Hungary, Brazil, Poland, Turkey and the Philippines. In addition, right-wing extremist parties are on the move politically in Spain, Italy, Denmark, Sweden and Germany. The designers of a new breed of fascism increasingly dominate major political formations and other commanding political and economic institutions across the globe. They have infused a fascist ideology with new energy through a right-wing populism that constructs the nation through a series of racist and nativist exclusions, all the while feeding off the chaos produced by neoliberalism.

Their nightmarish reign of misery, violence and disposability is legitimated, in part, in their control of a diverse number of cultural apparatuses that produce a vast machinery of manufactured consent. This reactionary educational formation includes the mainstream broadcast media, digital platforms, the Internet and print culture, all of which participate in an ongoing spectacle of violence, the aestheticization of politics, the legitimation of opinions over facts, and an embrace of a culture of ignorance. Under the reign of this normalized architecture of neoliberal ideology, literacy is now regarded with disdain, words are reduced to data, and science is confused with pseudo-science. Chris Hedges is right to argue that both the rule of law and the institutions that make democracy possible are being undermined. He is worth quoting at length:

The mechanisms that once made democracy possible have withered and died. We no longer have elections free of corporate control; real legislative debate; an independent press rooted in verifiable fact that lifts up the voices and concerns of the citizens rather than peddling conspiracy theories such as "Russiagate" or cheerleading for disastrous military interventions and occupations; academic institutions that vigorously examine and critique the nature of power; or diplomacy, negotiation, de'tente and compromise. Puffed up by self-importance, intoxicated by the ability to wield police and military power, despots and their grotesque courtiers are freed with the collapse of the rule of law to carry out endless vendettas against enemies real and imagined until their own paranoia and fear define the lives of those they subjugate. This is where we have come, not because of Trump, who is the grotesque product of our failed democracy, but because the institutions that were designed to prevent tyranny no longer function.

Ignorance has lost its innocence and is no longer synonymous with the absence of knowledge. It has become malicious in its refusal to know, to disdain criticism, and render invisible important social issues that lie on the side of social and economic justice. James Baldwin was certainly right in issuing the stern warning in "No Name in the Street" that "Ignorance, allied with power, is the most ferocious enemy justice can have."

As is well known, President Trump's ignorance lights up the Twitter landscape almost every day. He denies climate change along with the dangers that it poses to humanity, shuts down the government because he cannot get the funds for his wall - a grotesque symbol of nativism - and heaps disdain on the heads of his intelligence agencies because they provide proof of the lies and misinformation that shapes his love affair with tyrants. This kind of power-drunk ignorance is comparable to a bomb with a fuse that is about to explode in a crowded shopping center. Ignorance now fuses with a reckless use of state power that holds both human life and the planet hostage. Under such circumstances, thinking becomes dangerous and becomes the object of organized disgust for any vestige of the truth.

However, there is more at stake here than the production of a toxic form of illiteracy and the shrinking of political horizons. What we are witnessing is a closing of the political coupled with explicit expressions of cruelty and "widely sanctioned ruthlessness." Moreover, the very conditions that enable people to make informed decisions are under siege as schools are defunded, media becomes more corporatized, oppositional journalists are killed, and reality TV becomes the model for mass entertainment.

Power feeds off corruption in the United States and dictators who crush dissent are invited to the White House and praised by President Trump. Under such circumstances, there is a full-scale attack on thoughtful reasoning, empathy, collective resistance and the compassionate imagination. In some ways, the dictatorship of ignorance resembles what the writer John Berger calls "ethicide" and Joshua Sperling defines as "The blunting of the senses; the hollowing out of language; the erasure of connection with the past, the dead, place, the land, the soil; possibly, too, the erasure even of certain emotions, whether pity, compassion, consoling, mourning or hoping."

After decades of the neoliberal nightmare both in the United States and abroad, the mobilizing passions of fascism have been unleashed unlike anything we have seen since the 1930s. The ruling elite and managers of extreme capitalism have used the crises of economic inequality and immigration and what Paul Gilroy has called its "manifestly brutal and exploitative arrangements" to sow social divisions and resurrect the discourse of racial cleansing and white supremacy. In doing so, they have tapped into the growing collective suffering and anxieties of millions in order to redirect their anger and despair through a culture of fear and discourse of dehumanization; they have also turned critical ideas to ashes by disseminating a toxic mix of racialized categories, ignorance and a militarized spirit of white nationalism.

In this instance, neoliberalism and fascism conjoin and advance in a comfortable and mutually compatible project and movement that connects the exploitative values and cruel austerity policies of "casino capitalism" with fascist ideals. These ideals include the veneration of war, anti-intellectualism, dehumanization, a populist celebration of ultra-nationalism and racial purity, the suppression of freedom and dissent, a culture of lies, a politics of hierarchy, the spectacularization of emotion over reason, the weaponization of language, a discourse of decline, and state violence in heterogeneous forms. Fascism is never entirely interred in the past and the conditions that produce its central assumptions are with us once again, ushering in a period of modern barbarity that appears to be reaching towards homicidal extremes, especially in the United States.

The deep grammar of violence now shapes all aspects of cultural production and becomes visceral in its ongoing generation of domestic terrorism, mass shootings, the mass incarceration of people of color and the war on undocumented immigrants. Not only has it become more gratuitous, random and in some cases trivialized through the monotony of repetition, it has also become the official doctrine of the Trump administration in shaping its domestic and security policies. Trump's violence has become both promiscuous in its reach and emboldening in its nod to right-wing extremist groups. The mix of white nationalism and expansion of policies that benefit the rich, big corporations and the financial elite are increasingly legitimated and normalized in a new political formation that I have termed neoliberal fascism.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Henry A. Giroux currently holds the McMaster University Chair for Scholarship in the Public Interest in the English and Cultural Studies Department and dis the Paulo Freire Distinguished Scholar in Critical Pedagogy. His most recent books are America's Addiction to Terrorism (Monthly Review Press, 2016), and America at War with Itself (City Lights, 2017).
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
shad williams

Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011)
This article is deep. It makes numerous statements about the symptoms of our infected social biosphere but prescribes medicines which may have at been useful at the onset of the virulent social reality decades ago but are now too timid to exercise the demons that are running the place. For example, for pedagogy to be effective requires vigilance and control over the production of truthfulness/facts. The institution that produces false pedagogy that has overseen generations of sickening the public body cannot be eased out of its lair overnight. Therein lies the problem. For us to have a chance in the battle to convey legitimate thought and discourse, that entity must be destroyed including all of the other places and lairs in which it spews and spreads its infections to the social body.

The key is as suggested "...social critic Gore Vidal once called America the United States of Amnesia." And this admission, "Moreover, history reminds us that in the face of emerging forms of authoritarianism, solidarity is essential.

Ralph Nader suggests the same. Our brothers and sisters stuck in raciality must be appealed to their common sense of being able to see the historical facts, because that is how we unite with them, about how we are all being played...how we are all tools in the elites toolbox.

Therefore, there is really no point in pointing the finger at the white supremacists, they are merely the product of decades of targeted psyops by the ruling elites to blind them to the truth.

Likewise those accept with faith the goodness of this perverted democracy and contorted capitalist system should awaken to the natural impulses that many on the right have developed which is to distrust the government. Therein we can join with them in the struggle to take back the hand maiden to the wealthy and rule ourselves.

Submitted on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 9:35:16 PM

Nicholas Ginex

Author 89178
(Member since Jul 29, 2013)
Henry Giroux, you were making sense until you wrote in the 3rd paragraph, "This is where we have come, not because of Trump, who is the grotesque product of our failed democracy, but because the institutions that were designed to prevent tyranny no longer function." Here Henry, you failed to be truthful by indicating Trump "is the grotesque product of our failed democracy" and failing to omit that the failure of the "rule of law and institutions that make democracy possible" was due to top level officials of the FBI and CIA intelligence agencies. You also failed to indicate that the FBI and CIA agencies were compromised under the Obama administration. To give balance and a fair report of our democratic system, you should have provided the deceptive actions by Hillary Clinton who committed verifiable crimes by financing a fake dossier and to setup Trump for Russian collusion.

Henry, it appears that you are simply a propagandist by writing in the 5th paragraph negatives about Trump. Again, you failed to cite all of his accomplishments that has put America on an economic path of recovery, increased jobs that Obama said cannot come back to America, and strongly fights for the safety of Americans by insisting on a border wall to control an immigrant invasion.

In the 5th paragraph, you indicated it is Trump that "heaps disdain on the heads of his intelligence agencies because they provide proof of the lies and misinformation that shapes his love affair with tyrants." Henry, you don't know how to tell the truth because it you must know that it was the FBI and CIA intelligence agencies that were trying to get Trump out of office with Hillary's fake dossier and planting incriminating evidence on innocent citizens.

Henry, could you imagine the extent of corruption in the United States if Hillary Clinton was elected in 2016? You appear to lack the knowledge that Julian Assange was able to provide the truth about Hillary Clinton's 30,000 emails that she had to destroy because of evidence of play-to-pay schemes. How is it your reporting lacks the truth being told?

Regarding sowing social divisions and resurrecting discourse of racial cleansing and white supremacy, you must know that the Obama administration did more to increase division between the races. Even today, Joe Biden is pitching the same race division tactics for the presidency.

Henry, take a look at another distortion in your article, "Trump's violence has become both promiscuous in its reach and emboldening in its nod to right-wing extremist groups. The mix of white nationalism and expansion of policies that benefit the rich, big corporations and the financial elite are increasingly legitimated and normalized in a new political formation that I have termed neoliberal fascism." Henry, you fail to realize that Trump loves America and has made it a better country then what it was under Obama. Trump has gotten more people of color back to work by increasing jobs. So much so, he welcomes immigrants into our country. But any reasonable person knows it should be controlled immigration so that the way of life is not destroyed for people in many communities. Henry, you characterizing Trump as a violent man shows you lack respect for a man who is really very smart and gee, maybe you are jealous.

It would be pointless to critique the rest of your article because it has too many lies and shows too much disrespect for our president. If you were a man of honor and integrity, I would invest more time to educate you but it seems clear that you are lost in another world of deceit.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 12:20:27 AM

Daniel Noel

Author 46750

(Member since Mar 22, 2010)
Ironically, the article, mutatis mutandis, lends itself to a scathing piece against the invaluable contribution to "ongoing spectacle of violence, the aestheticization of politics, the legitimation of opinions over facts, and an embrace of a culture of ignorance" by the most distinguished progressive thinkers, including the author. It bears repeating that the "reign of this normalized architecture of neoliberal ideology" would have been unthinkable had only a couple of progressive opinion-makers educated their audiences on the glaring technical inconsistencies between the video record of the Twin Towers' destruction and the claim that it was caused by Osama bin Laden's hijacks. Had Giroux or some other compassionate and rational teacher kindled the spark of Building 7's motion in the weeks following 9/11, even hardly literate conservative republican activists may have sent their warmongering leaders into oblivion. Ironically, he and his colleagues deserve much credit for the "nightmarish reign of misery, violence and disposability." Count on them to "challenge authority and hold power accountable" at your own risk.

Love,

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1:15:23 AM

Nicholas Ginex

Author 89178
(Member since Jul 29, 2013)
Hello Shad, you made a lucid point by writing, "The institution that produces false pedagogy that has overseen generations of sickening the public body cannot be eased out of its lair overnight. Therein lies the problem. For us to have a chance in the battle to convey legitimate thought and discourse, that entity must be destroyed including all of the other places and lairs in which it spews and spreads its infections to the social body." The institution you wrote of consists of many, basically, the national news media is infected with bias and construct false or fake news. The national media employs college graduates who have little respect for the most charitable and free country in the world. A country where they are free to express their opinions even when they lack facts. Just as their minds have been corrupted by our college institutions, they are infecting the minds of American people with bias and disinformation. Truth, honesty and integrity are to be stressed at every level of our educational institutions. Right now, we need people we can trust and emulate.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:53:19 AM

Brian Giffin

Author 51719

(Member since Aug 1, 2010)
America is divided, by education and opportunity. Language such as this doesn't build bridges, it adds to the general confusion. The ideas are strong, about fighting for complexity in our public thinking and some respect for all.

But, this seemed to be the conclusion of the article.

"I want to argue that any viable attempt at developing a radical politics must begin to address the role of education and civic literacy and what I have termed public pedagogy, or more precisely the educational force of the wider culture, as central not only to politics but also to the creation of subjects capable of becoming individual and social agents willing to struggle against injustices and fight to reclaim and develop those institutions crucial to the functioning and promises of a substantive democracy. "

What's that supposed to mean?

I'd guess Salon only accepts tough to comprehend writing. Musty old Marxists back in the sixties, (A.J., please forgive my unintended pun) permanently ruined my interest in all things called Pedagogy. That word, stops me thinking parts cold.

Editing myself.... I see the writer is currently "Paulo Freire Distinguished Scholar in Critical Pedagogy." You have my respect. That being the case I understand using pedagogy, it's in your environment. But out here in Coscoville, it's never caught on. Folk tend to look away.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 5:16:07 PM

Nicholas Ginex

Author 89178
(Member since Jul 29, 2013)
The author wrote a long article but fails to explain his thoughts, which start out on the right path but does not give constructive backup. For example, the role of education and civic literacy does not define the educational force of the wider culture. To provide substance, simplicity is called for and that would be emphasizing the three r's and history of how America became a nation with the integration of many cultures. However, an education means nothing if it does not teach the values of truth, honesty and integrity. These values are remembered by the finest examples of our greatest minds, their ideas provide fodder to apply critical thinking and learn when somebody is trying to make a fool out them or others.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 9:20:55 PM

