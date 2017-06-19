click here



Russia claims it is fighting ISIS. The US claims that it and its coalition is fighting ISIS. Bashar Assad claims Syria is fighting ISIS.

Yet somehow, with all that arrayed against it, ISIS somehow continues to exist and operate. How do they do it?

ISIS sells stolen oil from Iraq to sustain itself economically. Where do people think they get the money to pay their fighters, buy their equipment, sustain their operations?

Where do they sell it? A couple of years ago, they were selling at least some to Erdogan's son, or through him, in Turkey.



But to this retired trucker, the most important question, and the easiest to answer, is this: how does that oil, which ISIS pumps out of the ground, get to the places where it is sold and refined?



There were long convoys of oil tankers stretched out over desert transportation routes, sitting ducks. There was one video I saw of Russia striking some of them (though not all of them).

No tactical equation that I can see has changed since I wrote the following.

No one has reported that these convoys have been terminated, neither by Coalition action, nor by Russian action, nor by the good will of ISIS itself.

If you bomb all their oil tankers, they can not replace as many oil tankers as a large American trucking company's fleet. Fleets of oil tanker tractor-trailers do not just materialize from thin air.



People must build them. large contracts must be fulfilled. Drivers-- not just professionals but ISIS fighters trained just enough to move the truck from point A to point B-- do not stand on every street corner waiting for ISIS to recruit or kidnap them.





Hit them in their logistical arteries. These idiots in the Pentagon and in other nations' Pentagon-like councils think they have to fight against the fighters, when in fact all they really have to do is stop them from getting paid, and eating.

Heck, use your heads, Washington! Find out where ISIS gets truck PARTS, and you'll find out where they get their trucks. Stop them from getting trucks, and they have no mobility. No mobility, caliphate over.

