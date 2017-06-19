Refresh  

Again: If Anyone Wants to Defeat ISIS, Here's How

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/19/17

Russia claims it is fighting ISIS. The US claims that it and its coalition is fighting ISIS. Bashar Assad claims Syria is fighting ISIS.

Yet somehow, with all that arrayed against it, ISIS somehow continues to exist and operate. How do they do it?

ISIS sells stolen oil from Iraq to sustain itself economically. Where do people think they get the money to pay their fighters, buy their equipment, sustain their operations?

Where do they sell it? A couple of years ago, they were selling at least some to Erdogan's son, or through him, in Turkey.

But to this retired trucker, the most important question, and the easiest to answer, is this: how does that oil, which ISIS pumps out of the ground, get to the places where it is sold and refined?

There were long convoys of oil tankers stretched out over desert transportation routes, sitting ducks. There was one video I saw of Russia striking some of them (though not all of them).

No tactical equation that I can see has changed since I wrote the following.

No one has reported that these convoys have been terminated, neither by Coalition action, nor by Russian action, nor by the good will of ISIS itself.

If you bomb all their oil tankers, they can not replace as many oil tankers as a large American trucking company's fleet. Fleets of oil tanker tractor-trailers do not just materialize from thin air.

People must build them. large contracts must be fulfilled. Drivers-- not just professionals but ISIS fighters trained just enough to move the truck from point A to point B-- do not stand on every street corner waiting for ISIS to recruit or kidnap them.

Moreover, if the Coalition's intelligence can discover where ISIS purchases the Toyota Tundra pickups that are their primary battlefield vehicle and shut that source down, their fighters will be unable to operate.

Hit them in their logistical arteries. These idiots in the Pentagon and in other nations' Pentagon-like councils think they have to fight against the fighters, when in fact all they really have to do is stop them from getting paid, and eating.

Heck, use your heads, Washington! Find out where ISIS gets truck PARTS, and you'll find out where they get their trucks. Stop them from getting trucks, and they have no mobility. No mobility, caliphate over.

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 40 years. I was at MayDay, and at the moratorium March the week before. I was one of the leaders of the Great New Jersey Turnpike Stall on my birthday, April 25, 1971.

I bear the scar on my left shin from a neoNazi jackboot, when I was one of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War who bounced the NSWPP from Flamingo Park at the Republican National Convention of 1972. My father fought the Nazis in the North Atlantic and Anzio, and I met their spawn in Miami.

My formal education has been first-rate. I wouldn't trade my degrees for Harvard ones. I was raised in the finest private Catholic and Episcopal high schools.

Elementary School: Gibbons Hall, Asheville, North Carolina

High Schools: Asheville School for Boys, Asheville Country Day, Lenox School for Boys. Graduated with honors 1968.

College: Middlebury College, 1968-DNG

1984-86: University of Oregon, B.A., Journalism and History, Departmental Honors in History, 1986.

I was also captain of the U of O bowling team, 1984-1986. High game 299.

1997-2000: Oklahoma State University. M.A., History, 2000, plus the school-teaching curriculum. Mentor: Dr. Ronald Petrin.

This was my second great self-reinvention attempt. In both, I got the degrees, but neither worked. After both, I went back to truckdriving and the blues. and now the latter makes my living. I just am not a button-down enough fellow ever to be a schoolteacher or general-purpose news reporter. But I think and analyze, and so I write...





