"Planners intent on deploying mind control follow a pattern. They claim they're curing brain disorders. They're doing valuable work. They're only focusing on a tiny percentage of the population. But then, as you dig deeper, you discover they're really talking about all human beings, who are, unfortunately, wired in the wrong way and can't ascend to the next level of societal evolution. Therefore, 'brain science' has to engage in a wholesale program to retrofit the human species." (The Underground, Jon Rappoport)

A January 2018 National Geographic article runs a bold headline: THE SCIENCE OF GOOD AND EVIL.

The lead sentence carries considerable freight: "Researchers have found that the way our brains are wired can affect how much empathy we feel toward others -- a key measuring stick of good and evil."

Good and evil -- suddenly transferred to the realm of science.

In the aftermath of mass shootings, it's about guns. But hidden in the background is the notion that the bigger target is the brain.

Read this carefully from the National Geographic piece: "...in recent decades researchers have made significant advances toward understanding THE SCIENCE OF WHAT DRIVES GOOD AND EVIL. Both seem to be linked to a key emotional trait: empathy, which is AN INTRINSIC ABILITY OF THE BRAIN to experience how another person is feeling. Researchers have found that empathy is the kindling that fires compassion in our hearts, impelling us to help others in distress. Studies also have traced violent, psychopathic, and antisocial behaviors to a lack of empathy, which appears to stem from IMPAIRED NEURAL CIRCUITS..." (Emphasis is mine).

An unproven hypothesis emerges: brain deficits account for the majority of EVIL.

Fixing the brain is the answer, of course. How much do you trust medical authorities and societal planners to carry out that task? I'm not only talking about massive incompetence -- I'm talking about their desire to go overboard and opt for a wide-ranging reconstruction of human beings.

In order to make humans good.

In order to make them empathetic.

In order to make them endless altruists.

In order to eradicate the notion that Self is a prime value.

We're looking at an overreaching overhaul of the human personality.

"Don't think about yourself. Think only about what others need."

