Josh Mitteldorf's stated thesis is: "The purpose of this article is to propose a loose research consortium, a forum within which we might share sources, explain why we believe what we believe, and change one another's minds."

How then is one, more broadly, to comprehend and conceive the depth and extent of the main proposition when it has been oversimplified and narrowly construed, by a majority of respondents, as basically relating to a single issue, namely 9/11?

From this observational perspective, it is deduced that the evil goals of the Shadow Government/Deep State/Illuminati/Hidden Hand - whatever choice of terminology is applied, is so self-serving and hence malevolent that the tactics of their strategy of 'divide and rule' are unconsciously avoided by the majority of the population. The all-encompassing longer-term deleterious effects of which will be devastating, only those with eyes wide open, will acknowledge and be somewhat more prepared to face.

That people are unwilling, incapable even, to permit themselves to see the big picture of what is in front of their eyes, let alone to confront the prospects of the dire consequences for humanity that lie ahead, is obvious, yet bewildering.

Cutting through the subterfuge, keeping populations divided from each other and confused by the multiplicity of diversionary manufactured stories they present is the intent.

This idea dates much further back in time than 9/11 or any other "day of infamy" in the broader history of societies' 'civilizing' over time.

One would think that consciously taking a decision to walk away from a belief, say, for example, in a one-deity belief system and then, after some years of contemplation and reflection to take up an opposing blind faith belief, tells this writer that there is no such thing as objective truth; at least not where it involves the subjective human heart and mind.

What is an Operant? According to a Wikipedia explanation of the term, an operant involves modifying behavior by the reinforcing or inhibiting effects of its own consequences. They are justified by the stories we tell ourselves about our own behaviors. Instrumental conditioning is a learning process in which behavior is modified by the reinforcing or inhibiting effects of the resulting consequences. (Lifetime individual existential exposures to experiences).

Permitting myself to think outside of the box of acceptable parameters, I see that one possible truth is that we are all merely aspects of one universal consciousness, biologically, yet diversely personified, each individual endowed with her/his own idiosyncrasies. Each individual evolves through a set of unique experiences and inculcations over time.

Surely, in this fleeting moment of historical space and time, our 'bigger picture' view should no longer narrowly focus on simplistic, single issue, 'Identity Politics', the resultant outcome of centuries of successful application of the enforcement techniques of "divide and rule" policies.

As individuals, we need to be more critical, in general, and deeper thinking than what we have been to date. Subjectively questioning our individual narratives of what a particular objective truth may be is one thing; questioning what is the universal truth, metaphysically, is vastly more inaccessible. For example, one aspect of metaphysics involves institutional scientific research, which seeks to answer, in a "suitably abstract and fully general manner", the questions beyond our everyday immediate ken.

Does the individual mind, in fact, even possess the capacity to comprehensively conceive it all, beyond her/his own existence? Isn't this today the basic intent of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) proselytizers?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAv5eLfEdQ4

Permit yourself the time to look at this 1992 CNN video interview, with William (Bill) Cooper, author of Behold A Pale Horse, in its entirety, and with open-minded perspicacity.

His untimely demise, by gunshot, in November 2001, two months after 9/11, is not unprecedented. Given what is beginning to come to light since, and is gradually being disseminated, speaks volumes for his credibility as one capable of getting at the truth.

