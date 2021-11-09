 
 
Send a Tweet
1 NEW
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/9/21

After Threatening to Stab AOC in the Throat, How Does Paul Gosar Still Have a Job?

By   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 4
Message Anthony Wade
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)

Katana
Katana
(Image by Image by Muhammad Abdullah from Pixabay)   Details   DMCA

Is there any other line of work that you could get away with this and still keep your job? Can you imagine posting online an edited video where you stab a co-worker with a sword, through their neck, and still be able to go to work the next day? Seriously. If you worked for a private company do you honestly think that Human Resources would let you continue to work for them? Would they possibly face criminal charges as well for obviously threatening a co-worker? Why in the world then do we tolerate such absurdly disgusting and reprehensible behavior from a sitting member of Congress?

I ask this sincerely. Why does Paul Gosar still have his job today? When Gosar repeatedly fraternizes with avowed white nationalists, that was not enough. When he publicly stated that George Soros worked with the Nazis in his youth that was not a bridge too far. I mean congresspeople have been saying stupid, uninformed and inflammatory garbage forever, right? You know it must be even worse when six of your nine siblings take ads out against you but Gosar's blood red district does not care. But shouldn't we? I understand that Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is not everyone's favorite congressional flavor. Those on the Republican side of the aisle use her very effectively as a foil. Many use her to boost their own lack of ability or accomplishments. Just being against the lib boogey-woman can actually launch and build a career on the side of politics where you do not have to actually legislate to keep your job. Many on the more "moderate" side of the left also may not be inviting Ocasio-Cortez over for Thanksgiving. This is probably because they consider her too woke and dragging the country off of some damn socialist cliff because she is radical enough to believe that the poor should have someone fighting for them too.

Whatever your disagreement is with the New York Congresswoman, do you honestly think she should die? Do you honestly think that she deserves to have Paul Gosar impale her through her throat with a Katana? Is that where your politics are? Must anyone with the temerity to disagree with you be put to death? Because that really is not the guiding principle of this country. So do not wrap the flag around you and pretend to be a patriot while openly cheering when one member of Congress threatens to kill another. No matter how much you might revile Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, please try to remember that your revulsion is political, not personal. You do not actually know her. You do not actually know her family, her friends or her life. She is someone's daughter. I want you to seriously think about this for a second.

Please, do not tell me about politics supposedly being tribal. That is merely a verbal representation. We do not actually live in tribes and behave as such. Politics are supposed to be about an exchange of ideas and compromise. Go ahead and look it up. That is how we were founded. That is the entire foundation of our government. While we are at it, stop splitting the bill. There is not reprehensible behavior on both sides that is even remotely equal. I do not recall Nancy Pelosi tweeting out an edited Hentai video with her stabbing Ted Cruz to death. I may be naïve but I think that if this did happen on the dem side that they would do something about it. The dems after all jettisoned Al Franken for taking a picture years before he was ever elected, when he was still a comedian by trade.

Lastly, please do not whine about cancel culture, a made-up political controversy. Do I want Paul Gosar canceled? Absolutely because he openly threatened another member of Congress. That is not on me however - it is on him. Or at least it should be. Shouldn't there be a higher standard for elected officials? How about any standards at all? I understand that his district elected him but that has zero relevance in light of reprehensible behavior such as this. Maybe next time they will not send to Congress an absurd caricature of a human being. This country is so divided that many fear the old days of reasonable disagreement are irrecoverable. This is the permanent damage Donald Trump wrought in our body politic. If you think that is unfair just remember who the Republican presidential candidate was before Trump. Mitt Romney, the poster child for genial disagreement. Prior to that it was John McCain, who famously would not let a follower accuse his opponent of not being born in this country or for being a Muslim. It used to be a battle of who had the better ideas and who could sell them to the public more effectively. Now it is a race to the bottom with Twitter trolls who think that effective governing is reposting fantasy videos of them murdering their political opponents. Paul Gosar should face Censure, removal from committee assignments and expulsion. Anything less sends the message that this violent behavior that would get you fired from a local Jack in the Box, is perfectly acceptable at the highest ends of our government. We have to do better than that.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Anthony Wade Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Anthony Wade, a contributing writer to opednews.com, is dedicated to educating the populace to the lies and abuses of the government. He is a 53-year-old independent writer from New York with political commentary articles seen on multiple (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Preparing the Cover Story for the Theft of the Election

Sarah Palin, A Wolf in Moose Clothing

Hate and Hypocrisy Pays Well  The Rush Limbaugh Payoff

Birth of the Red-Letter Christian Movement

First They Came For the Soda"

Recognizing Glenn Beck's Religion

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Anthony Wade

Become a Fan
Author 4
(Member since Jun 30, 2005), 9 fans, 204 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1134 comments, 44 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Please Comment

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 9, 2021 at 8:44:20 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 