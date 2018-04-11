Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

After Maria: Puerto Rican Self-Determination

By       Message Laura Flanders       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 4/11/18

Author 47864

From Smirking Chimp

From youtube.com: Puerto Rico still in dire need of help {MID-278432}
Puerto Rico still in dire need of help
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBS News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

What's in store for Puerto Rico's future? More disaster capitalism, or solidarity economics? While the lights have come back on for most, 8% of electrical customers are still waiting. The conversation in other media seems to be shifting to the social crises that are emerging -- but for many basic supplies, services and medical care are still nowhere in sight.

And let's not forget that some people are pushing to privatize everything from education to the power grid. In the massive gaps left by our official response, individuals, communities, and organizations are stepping in. A few people who are stepping up join us: Edna Benitez and Damaris Whittaker are from the Middle Collegiate and Fort Washington Collegiate Churches respectively.

They've been organizing trips to help bring essential supplies to Puerto Rico since the hurricane [hit] it. Amy Tidd is with the National Nurses United and has been to Puerto Rico with two delegations since Maria. She's joining us from Bangor, Maine. Plus, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yuln Cruz on what she calls the generous and reaffirming show of support from Americans that have shown support for Puerto Rico.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Laura Flanders is the host of "GRIT TV" the new, news and culture discussion program aired daily on Free Speech TV (Dish Network ch. 9415) and online at the popular blog site Firedoglake.com. Flanders also hosts RadioNation, on Air America (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Welcome to Commonomics: How to Build Local Economies Strong Enough for Everyone

The Strange Sticking Power of Rick Santorum

Drone Strikes? What's To Feel Bad About?

Bill de Blasio: A Mayor for the New Economy

Healthcare Isn't Big Business Or Big Philanthropy! -- Ben Palmquist and Dr. Steffie Woolhandler

Wake Up, Liberals -- Either We Hang Together or We Fall Apart

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 