Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

After Brexit, Blexit: Putting Your Money Where Your Life Is

By       Message Laura Flanders       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/26/18

Author 47864

From Common Dreams

- Advertisement -

In the heart of the world's financial capital, the Public Bank NYC coalition is pushing for a municipal public city bank -- one owned and operated in the public interest

From youtube.com: BLEXIT Black Economic Exit {MID-294593}
BLEXIT Black Economic Exit
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Moab Bit)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

You've heard of Brexit, but how about Blexit?

Brexit's what the British public voted to do when they felt the European Union wasn't serving their best interests.

Blexit's what some Black residents of the Twin Cities have decided to do to free themselves from the city's white dominated financial institutions.

- Advertisement -

A week after Philando Castile was murdered by a police officer, residents formed the Association for Black Economic Power. At the time, Minneapolis had no black-led banks or financial institutions, even though it had plenty of black residents. Instead, the banks they had took money out of the black community in charges and fees but put little back, even after a criminal history of redlining, foreclosure, and predatory lending.

Now the Village Trust Financial Cooperative, a Black-led credit union, is due to open its doors next year to do things differently.

Meanwhile, a coalition of grassroots and advocacy groups in New York is campaigning for their own sort of exit: from Wall St.

In the heart of the world's financial capital, The Public Bank NYC coalition is pushing for a municipal public city bank -- one owned and operated in the public interest.

They figured out that the pensions of teachers, firefighters, and other government workers amount to a hefty sum -- $194 billion -- yet only two percent of all that is invested in the economically strapped places where many of those workers live, and only one percent is invested in the public infrastructure on which they depend. The rest goes to private funds, managed by private money managers, who, over a decade, pocketed more than $2 billion in fees.

This June 5, 2018 -- the day the city council is scheduled to adopt its $85 billion budget -- the Public Bank NYC coalition will be on Wall Street asking the question: what if those billions were deposited in a public bank that served the public interest instead of the private ones like Chase, Citibank, and Bank of America, which serve their far-flung shareholders?

- Advertisement -

It's an idea whose time seems to have come: #BankBlack #BankPublic. After years of being told how poor they are, all sorts of people are wising up to the fact that they might be richer than they think, especially if they put their money where their lives are.

You can read more about Blexit at NextCity.org, and learn about Banking For Justice at neweconomynyc.org; or you can listen to or watch an upcoming discussion on the Laura Flanders Show.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Laura Flanders is the host of "GRIT TV" the new, news and culture discussion program aired daily on Free Speech TV (Dish Network ch. 9415) and online at the popular blog site Firedoglake.com. Flanders also hosts RadioNation, on Air America (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Welcome to Commonomics: How to Build Local Economies Strong Enough for Everyone

The Strange Sticking Power of Rick Santorum

Drone Strikes? What's To Feel Bad About?

Bill de Blasio: A Mayor for the New Economy

Healthcare Isn't Big Business Or Big Philanthropy! -- Ben Palmquist and Dr. Steffie Woolhandler

Wake Up, Liberals -- Either We Hang Together or We Fall Apart

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 