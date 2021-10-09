 
 
After Biden, Le Deluge

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
(Image by my little red suitcase)   Details   DMCA

What must they be thinking in Burbank and Beijing,
Watching Joe Biden with no walk in his spring,
No walk and a talk that comes hoarse from the grave,
And Pelosi beside him shaky but brave,
An embattled pair, and not just for the budg'
But bones, joints and organs, for time bears a grudge.
.
Let's ask, however, What comes after Biden?
The deluge? AOC? The country slip-slidin'?
The angry return of Don the Blond Wonder,
Not sorry for nothin' that turned out a blunder?
Or should we just shrug and be glad that we're free
To watch our unraveling from the TV?
.
And unravel it will as both sides roll up sleeves,
Call candidates scum, creeps, liars and thieves,
Too rightist, too leftist, too much the Estab',
Bought by the banks or the guys dressed in drab.
Your guy's campaign takes the Iz Lobby's dough,
While my guy skimps to stay as pure as new snow.
.
T'was bound to occur with the birth of the Net:
Control of the narrative's harder to get.
Most folks take their cue from the shiny-of-hair,
Though for the curious the back story's there,
And shows how some facts just get tossed down the well
That don't fit the story that journalists sell.
.
And with rising great verve sell it they do,
Less fun is fairness than a hot point of view,
Pulling their audience apart from the rest,
Ratings on ratings that pay pundits the best.
Podcasts do their part and up-divvy what's left,
Leaving the nation of a culture bereft.
.
And the joke of it is, it scarce matters a bit,
For the parties are party to the Big Skit
Of democ' and concern for the welfare of all,
Which is all fine and well till it hits the big wall
Of the powers-that-be, the Complex, the Deep State,
Who focus on conquest and leaves folks to their fate.

 

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

