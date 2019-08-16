R



Afro-Descendents in the Americas Denounce Neo-Liberalism and Imperialism

In Caracas, Venezuela, on July 28, 2019, Afro-Descended participants in the annual Sao Paulo Forum met to discuss the state of their various social movements.

Final Declaration:

We, Afro-descendants of our America and the Caribbean, African women and men convened by the historical and ancestral becoming that contemplates the struggle for equality under the principles of solidarity, love, respect, recognition, sovereignty, independence and dignity, we positively value the realization of the AFRODESCENDENT MEETING OF OUR AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN within the framework of the XXV Meeting of the Forum of Sao Paulo.

Almost a third of the population in Latin America and the Caribbean is of African descent so it is right to recognize and make visible the Afro-descendant theme in this edition and should be made permanent in the next meetings. For this reason, we urge left-wing political parties to include on their agendas within the framework of the International Decade for People of African Descent and Reparations, considering that the eradication of racism is vital in the construction of Socialism.

We recognize, despite the invisibilization by patriarchal historiography, the political, social, cultural, spiritual, military and economic contributions that black and Afro-descendant women have made in the era of slavery, in the founding of cumbes, quilombos, palenques, candombes and maroons, in the wars of independence and in the various political processes in America and the Caribbean, and their constant prominence as active and leading participants in political processes and resistance against all kinds of oppression. We also reject the invisibilization of women as benchmarks of struggles and achievements of the Afro people.

We also confirm our inescapable commitment to the struggle of Afro-descendant youth, a sector that receives mainly the onslaught of neoliberalism that seeks to leave it without historical memory.

We consider, that it is not enough to address the fight against imperialism only as a diaspora, a new international geopolitical strategy is strictly necessary that synergistically links us to the struggles that social movements and left-wing political parties are waging on the African continent for the emancipation of peoples. That is why we affirm that Revolutionary Pan-Africanism is a form of anti-imperialist struggle defined towards the political unity of Africa, South America and the Caribbean, a South-South unit, on which Commander Cha'vez noted: "In Africa, South America and the Caribbean there are the poles that will balance the universe."

We express as People and Communities of African Descent, our outrage at the international siege that the US government, led by its President Donald Trump and supported by the stateless opposition of imperialism, maintains against the Venezuelan people. We also reject the gringa's (US) interference committed to a change of government through continued coup d'e'tat and foreign military intervention, using a contempted National Assembly, articulated by the wave of media lies spread by the owners of the major media, as a function of justifying to the world any action outside international law and the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. We also reject the ethnic criminalization, persecution and extermination of social leaders in Haiti, Brazil, Colombia, Honduras, and among other African countries and their diaspora in the Americas and the Caribbean.

The people of Venezuela are determined to defend their homeland against any enemy following the historical struggle of indigenous people, Africans and their descendants towards victory, expressed greatly in popular power, based on participatory democracy and leading the way in the spotlight.

That is why the Social Movements of African Descent gathered in this Forum,

Agreed to:

1. Organize and conduct the Afro-Descendant meeting within the framework of the editions of the Forum of Sao Paulo.

2. To incorporate the Pan-Africanist perspective of South - South Unity, as a mechanism to combat imperialism, promoting the multipolar world underpinned by the Diplomacy of Peoples and inspired by the legacies of Bolivar, Cha'vez, Nkrumah, Garvey, among others and other pan-Africanists from Africa, Our America and the Caribbean.

