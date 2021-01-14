 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 1/14/21

Africa was the Amazon of the Slave Trade, and Jesus just the Uber Driver

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 21546
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Allan Wayne
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Africa exported 12 million souls to the New World. Of this wretched cargo, 11 ½ million went to Brazil, Mexico, Cuba, the Caribbean, and rest of South America. Only ½ million went to the North America colonists, or 5% of the slaves shipped.

If there was moral redemption in numbers and percentages, the colonists would fall on the lower scale of the sin spectrum. But there was nothing remarkable about slavery in those days; it was an entrepreneurial business. Slavery was embraced by all major religions, all countries. For once, Christianity, Islam, and African Animism came together, not to mention Hindu Caste System, or the Buddha accepting slaves, or the fact that Native Americans had slaves. Throughout history, we all had slaves. When profit is to be made, money is the ultimate ear-bender.

And Africa was the preeminent entrepreneur in the sordid Atlantic slave trade business. They provided the product to the market place, 12 million of them, no easy task. Considering that the product was their own people, their own sons and daughters, it staggers the imagination. But the various West African countries, their kings and tribal chiefs, silenced their better angels, and got very rich. Buying a slave is bad enough, making a slave out of your children is worse. And make no mistake, no European made a slave out of that 12 million, they were already slaves when the English, Spanish, Dutch, and Portuguese ships arrived at the African warehouses. Souls were plentiful and prices were dickered and paid on the docks. To be sure, slave ships were not Uber drivers, they were self-contractors, but I see guys in U-Haul trucks today delivering Amazon products. Everybody gets a cut.

Africa's transformation of their own children into slaves was undoubtedly violent; most were probably broken like horses, tethered and whipped, and raped, and made ready to ship. It is the worst genocide in history, since the plan was not to kill them, but turn them into obedient zombies. Africa did nothing to stop slavery. Villagers build wood palisades around their villages, to little avail. Tribal chiefs were too powerful. Finally, England, the U.S., and others outlawed it. African rulers, like drug dealers deprived of their customer base, were outraged.

By today's standards, all African descendants are complicit, and regarding original sin, they fall into the "most evil" category. But do I think blacks should decry, censure, and totally denounce their ancestors, or African Americans in general, because of the past?

The man who first invented fire was likely a cannibal, but when it gets cold outside, I am thankful for fire. The man or woman who invented metal, may have used it to roast a baby, but I appreciate my fork. The descendants of those people are all of us.

If slavery was legal today, the slaves would likely be Chinese, since Jeff Bezos could ship them from his warehouses at half the price. Free return, however, might be difficult.

Hating the past is an affliction with no cure. All of us have sins. Most of us have gotten better. Even sinful people do and have done great things. Our divisive actions today serve no purpose, except repeating history. Words on the internet multiply like cancer. We must not become the disease.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Allan Wayne Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Conceived on west coast,born on east coast,returned to northwest spawning grounds. Never far from water. Degree in biology, minor: socio/psychology. Nature-oriented. Building trades,marine carpentry, Army Veteran, ex-social worker, ex-tavern (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Stroll Along the Russian-Chinese-North Korean Border

Missing Man of Change Your Evil Ways, Baby

Desert Chic?--or Death in the Dunes? Obama Walks a Fine Line.

Tribal Girls on Pak-Afghan Border

OCCUPY D.C.1932. The Bonus Army. 17,000 Veterans. 26,000 Others. 500 Infantry. 4 dead, 1,017 injured. 69 Police Injured.

Hatching Charlie: A Psychotherapist's Tale

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 