Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

Let's use this anniversary to honestly evaluate the actions that have so bloodied our soldiers, while transferring trillions of US taxpayer dollars to Bush- & Cheney-related military contractors

One year ago this week the United States pulled out of Afghanistan, ending the longest "war" in American history.

For this anniversary the media has been covering Afghan government corruption, the Taliban's reversion to violence and misogyny, and the famine that's beginning to creep across that benighted nation.

But the two most important aspects of the war from an American policy perspective are being completely ignored.

They are:

Why did George W. Bush attack Afghanistan in the first place; what was his goal in invading and occupying that country? Why do we continue to call occupations of foreign nations "wars"?

Bush and Cheney tried to justify their illegal and unauthorized attack, but both they and Congress pulled this off illegally.

There was no war resolution that passed Congress as required by Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution: "The Congress shall have Power " To declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water."

The Bush administration rationale was that Bin Laden had a training camp and had been living in Afghanistan, thus we were justified in bombing the second poorest country in the world further back into the stone age.

That, however, was a lie. In fact, Afghanistan had little to nothing to do with the 9/11 attack.

It's past time to put this tired and deceptive canard of Afghan involvement in 9/11 "- that Republicans have been pushing so hard since 2002 "- to bed.

The 9/11 attacks were not planned, hatched, developed, practiced, expanded, worked out, or otherwise devised in Afghanistan or by citizens of Afghanistan. That country and its leadership in 2001, in fact, had nothing whatsoever to do with 9/11.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).