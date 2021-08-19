 
 
Send a Tweet
2 NEW
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 8/19/21

Afghanistan Withdrawal Open Thread

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   2 comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall
Become a Fan
  (301 fans)

Afghans Try to Flee at Kabul Airport Crowds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force jet at Kabul's international airport Monday, August 16.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: VOA News)   Details   DMCA

What's your take on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan after being there 20 years?

It seems pretty clear that the CIA and military totally blew it, in terms of anticipation of Taliban response to the exit. Congress is setting up an investigation. It should start 20 years ago and look at all the lies and liars that brought us into the war.

Right wing media are excoriating Joe Biden, who I am not a big fan of, for following through on the exit that their cult leader, Donald Trump, initiated and signed the orders for. Talk about hypocrisy-- but that's the way cult members function.

We really do need to rescue the Afghans who helped the US. Seeing people falling out of the sky because they couldn't hold on to landing gear after the plane took off. Seeing a cargo plane which the military personnel operating it allowed 650 refuges to board it gives me hope.

Then there's the Taliban. Fox and OAN and other right wing media are outraged that some people are comparing fundamentalist US Christians to the Fundamentalist Taliban. The problem is they are worse. The American Taliban are seditious traitors.

The thought of how the Taliban will be treating women and girls is horrifying. But it is no different than the way millions of fundamentalist Christian evangelicals and ultraorthodox Jews treat the girls and women in their culture.

The US pissed threw away trillions on Afghanistan with nothing to show for it except increased stock prices for military arms and supply corporations. When do we start calling members of congress who droolingly support every idea for war. Dennis Kucinich advocated for a Department of Peace. We desperately need this so when war hawks owned by Boeing, Raytheon, Haliburton, et al start pounding the drums of war, there are strong, solid alternative options .

What are your thoughts?

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952
(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 3 fans, 4728 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Not sure to what extent this end game was unanticipated. It's being compared unfavorably to the exit from Vietnam now, since then the evacuation of US citizens and US sympathetic Vietnamese started early. Maybe they didn't anticipate the US puppet government and military would collapse quite so quickly and they'd have more time. But I'm pretty sure everyone knew it would, eventually.

The new, kinder and gentler Taliban may last for as long as the rest of the world is watching, likely no longer.

I generally am with the consensus that it is the right thing to do, with terrible execution. Though it's not clear how much better it could have been. It remains to be seen whether the Biden administration, or a future one, finds an excuse to re-engage.

As for the hypocrisy of the former guy, it knows no bounds. Earlier he was crowing to his adoring masses about how they didn't want to pull out and he alone saw the wisdom of doing so. Now he's saying Biden should resign in disgrace. Of course, the adoring masses assume if Biden resigns the former guy will be reinstated, such is their understanding of civics.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 19, 2021 at 11:46:56 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Art Costa

Become a Fan
Author 48718
(Member since May 19, 2010), 6 fans, 1576 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Let's be honest, with rare exceptions no one in the US or its vassal states have over the last 20 years cared a rat's ar*e about Afghanistan. The Taliban, aka Mujahideen along with Al Qaeda armed by the US/CIA against the Soviets. (I suspect Wikipedia is madly re-writing the story as we "speak".)

Like most US invasions, occupations and regime changes this is a dark and murderous side.

The story will shift as US power elites pull together other narratives. To my knowledge the poppy fields will continue to supply the US with opioids and heroin. This supply has deadened many minds and killed hundreds of thousands (and the connection to Pharma should raise questions about what the hell their injecting into bodies).

Anyway I digress. If not for the propaganda, aka mass-media, machine people would really have no interest in this story at all, and likely struggle with locating Afghanistan on a map.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 19, 2021 at 12:04:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 