Afghanistan Withdrawal Open Thread



Afghans Try to Flee at Kabul Airport Crowds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force jet at Kabul's international airport Monday, August 16.

What's your take on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan after being there 20 years?

It seems pretty clear that the CIA and military totally blew it, in terms of anticipation of Taliban response to the exit. Congress is setting up an investigation. It should start 20 years ago and look at all the lies and liars that brought us into the war.

Right wing media are excoriating Joe Biden, who I am not a big fan of, for following through on the exit that their cult leader, Donald Trump, initiated and signed the orders for. Talk about hypocrisy-- but that's the way cult members function.

We really do need to rescue the Afghans who helped the US. Seeing people falling out of the sky because they couldn't hold on to landing gear after the plane took off. Seeing a cargo plane which the military personnel operating it allowed 650 refuges to board it gives me hope.

Then there's the Taliban. Fox and OAN and other right wing media are outraged that some people are comparing fundamentalist US Christians to the Fundamentalist Taliban. The problem is they are worse. The American Taliban are seditious traitors.

The thought of how the Taliban will be treating women and girls is horrifying. But it is no different than the way millions of fundamentalist Christian evangelicals and ultraorthodox Jews treat the girls and women in their culture.

The US pissed threw away trillions on Afghanistan with nothing to show for it except increased stock prices for military arms and supply corporations. When do we start calling members of congress who droolingly support every idea for war. Dennis Kucinich advocated for a Department of Peace. We desperately need this so when war hawks owned by Boeing, Raytheon, Haliburton, et al start pounding the drums of war, there are strong, solid alternative options .

What are your thoughts?