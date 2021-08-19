 
 
Afghanistan, Biden, and Trump

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)
"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, Aug., 2018)

Forces from British India camping at Kandahar (1841). And do recall that the Brits have been with us through this whole current attempt at nation-changing.)
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Benjamin Simpson (1831-1923))   Details   Source   DMCA

Just last April, noting that I had not written on the subject in over ten years, I published a columnon OpEdNews entitled "Some Comments in the Light of the Afghanistan Withdrawal." Well, obviously some additional comments/observations are now in order. And mine are not in the unfolding humanitarian disaster, either describing its depths, casting blame, or proposing solutions. Plenty of other observers are doing that. From the title one can see that I am once again turning my attention in part to one of my favorite targets, History's Great Con Man, Donald J. Trump, while also going back a bit in history to look at where the current disaster really started.

This column is drawn in significant part from the one from April, with (of course) some additional points. At the beginning of that column, I noted in part that:

"In the light of President Biden's announced troop withdrawal, to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 Disaster, which led eventually to the direct Afghan invasion by G. W. Bush (as contrasted with the indirect invasion against the Soviets that began in 1979 under Carter/ Brzezinski), I thought that it would be the time to go back to a couple of items published back in 2009, just as Pres. Obama was taking office. But before that I thought that it would be useful to consider the events that began in in the 1970s that led directly to the Bush invasion which in turn led to the 20-year U.S. military involvement." This column is a continuation of that one.

The Role of Trump: Then and Now

But before doing that here, it is useful to note that the current withdrawal is resulting from a negotiation that was actually carried out under "the former guy" which concluded with an agreement/promise that the U.S. would indeed withdraw its troops form the country. As it turned out, the date for that withdrawal was set for some time this past Spring.

Using what Joe Scarborough likes to call the "Google Machine," I came up with a fascinating set of first notes appearing under the entry: "the Trump Doha Afghanistan withdrawal agreement summary." Here are two of them:

1. "Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan as a state and is ...

www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/...

A comprehensive peace agreement is made of four parts: 1. Guarantees and enforcement mechanisms that will prevent the use of the soil of Afghanistan by any group or individual against the security of the United States and its allies. 2. Guarantees, enforcement mechanisms, and announcement of a timeline for the withdrawal of . . . ."

2. "Doha Agreement (2020) - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doha Agreement_ (2020)

The Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan is a peace agreement signed between the United States and the Taliban on February 29, 2020, in Doha, Qatar. The provisions of the deal include the withdrawal of all American and NATO troops from Afghanistan, a Taliban pledge to prevent al-Qaeda from operating in areas under Taliban control, and talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government."

Just from the summaries (spelled out in much more detail in the essay to which they refer), it looks like Team Trump made a pretty good deal, considering the situation on the ground and the campaign promise that Trump had made about "getting out," in 2016. Except that a) the Afghani government had not been involved in the talks leading up to the agreement, b) following it there was intense squabbling about prisoner releases/exchanges between the Taliban and the Afghan government, and the whole "peace process seems to have broken down" with no indications that Team Trump was closely involved in trying to make sure that that didn't happen.

In that context, we can then note the next entries under the original Google Machine product:

Steven Jonas, MD, MPH, MS is a Professor Emeritus of Preventive Medicine at StonyBrookMedicine (NY) and author/co-author/editor/co-editor of over 35 books.
 
