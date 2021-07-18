 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H2'ed 7/18/21

Afghanistan: At Least We're Good Losers

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 70183
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Philip Kraske
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

OOPS
OOPS
(Image by LoopZilla)   Details   DMCA

At the end one thing our worst critics can't say:
We know not to lose in the gentleman's way.
The Afghans farewelled, bases handed over,
Its army more equipped than pigs in clover,
The locals who backed us will get helping hands,
Flown out to mop floors in far foreign lands.
.
Now of course we might keep a hand in for fun,
A raid here, a snipe there, the odd bombing run,
And plenty of dollars so peace has appeal,
'Cause what good is peace without some nice veal?
The Turks will do handling of baggage and tix,
But don't go to them for an overbook fix.
.
At home, Americans could not be more sweet:
If it ain't victory it's quiet defeat.
Which in our vaccinated stride we accept:
The econ's coming back, our masks are off-swept,
And the war was always a pain in the butt,
The low point of news, our Marines in a rut.
.
In the end, our wars have lost their attraction,
Their appeal, audience, warfronts and action,
Played out on dry landscapes the color of bread,
'Gainst enemies that dress like an unmade bed,
Unlike The Rat Patrol, where if in doubt,
Sergeant Troy could change shirt and pass for a kraut.
.
The Second, yes indeed, now that was a war,
Our enemies shaved and those cool helmets wore,
They flew planes and sailed subs, spied and caught spies,
And when we prevailed, t'was to country-wide highs,
For all had lent shoulder, plumbers had donned wings,
But now war's a sideline, the pastime of kings.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

9-11 was a national job

What if North Korea Turns off the Lights in America?

Republicans try to stop the Revolution of the Rubes

The touchy-feely propaganda of 60 Minutes

Russia and The New Rome

Is the Next President Too Important for Iowans to Vote on?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

William WAUGH

Become a Fan
Author 505853
(Member since Jun 8, 2016), 97 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Do you really want to "we" yourself with empire?

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 18, 2021 at 6:08:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 