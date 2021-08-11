Afghan army chief sacked as Taliban offensive continues

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani replaced the country's army chief and flew to the besieged northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, trying to organize its defenses and halt the Taliban's rapid offensive, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The fired army chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, had only been appointed by President Ghani in June. Since then, much of Afghanistan's regular military surrendered to the Taliban or melted away, allowing the insurgents to seize nine of the country's 34 provincial capitals and most of the countryside.

Special-operations commando units were the only part of Afghanistan's U.S.-funded national security forces, theoretically numbering some 350,000 men, to consistently fight against the Taliban in recent weeks. The head of the Afghan National Army's special-operations command, Maj. Gen. Haibatullah Alizai, took command as the new overall army chief.

The Taliban pressed ahead with their offensive on Wednesday, pushing into the southern city of Kandahar and the eastern city of Ghazni, and mopping up the pockets of routed government forces in the country's north, according to WSJ.

Taliban fighters trying to reach Kandahar province's main prison to release detained comrades, according to media reports.

Mazar-e-Sharif, with a population of half a million, is the only remaining part of northern Afghanistan still under government control, and its fall would allow the Taliban to gather their forces for a march on Kabul.

Leading warlords from the so-called Northern Alliance who battled the Taliban before the 2001 U.S. invasion assembled with Mr. Ghani in Mazar-e-Sharif on Wednesday, promising to roll back recent Taliban gains, the WSJ said.

The fighting in the war-torn nation has worsened in the past two months as US-led NATO troops began withdrawing from the country. The Taliban has since captured large rural territories and launched offensives on major cities.

The latest U.S. military intelligence assessment, taking into account the Taliban's recent gains, is that Kabul could come under insurgent pressure within 30 days and that if current trends hold, the Taliban could gain full control of the country within a couple of months, the Associated Press quoted a U.S. defense official as saying.

On Wednesday, the headquarters of the Afghan National Army's 217th Corps at Kunduz airport fell to the Taliban, according to Ghulam Rabani Rabani, a provincial council member in Kunduz, and lawmaker Shah Khan Sherzad. The insurgents posted video online they said showed surrendering troops.

The province's capital, also called Kunduz, was already among those seized, and the capture of the base now puts the country's northeast firmly in Taliban hands.

In addition to the northeast, much of northern Afghanistan has also fallen to the Taliban, except for Balkh province. There, warlords Abdul Rashid Dostum, Atta Mohammad Noor and Mohammad Mohaqiq planned to mobilize forces in support of the Afghan government to push back the Taliban.

Dostum in particular has a troubled past, facing investigations after the 2001 U.S.-led invasion for killing hundreds of Taliban fighters that year by letting them suffocate in sealed shipping containers.

On Wednesday, Dostum said the Taliban "won't be able to leave the north and will face the same fate" as the suffocated troops.

