Afghan Army ,Cowards, Corrupt or just Superstitious

Cowards, corrupt or superstitious



Afghan Superstitious Soldiers

There is a lot of complaints to go around .This debacle is going to history books as bad as whatever history judges it to be. We will talk more logically about it in one year from now. Just like the fact that we have a better understanding the COVID problem now rather than last year.

The main misjudgment has been reported widely to be the disappearance of Afghan Army in a week. The numbers simply does not match. There were more than 200,000 well equipped and well trained armed men, with an Air Force, against 75000 peasants with AK47s.

The concept of Afghan troops being cowards is simply hogwash .They have been fighting since the beginning of history. The problem with Afghanistan was too much fighting not avoiding conflicts. People who chicken out in front of an adversary will receive a borka to wear as a put down. A bunch of peasants who defeated Russian Army cannot be called cowards.

Corruption is a given for Afghans, but it is not the main problem .People of second poorest country in the world coming across one trillion of American dollars are bound to have sticky fingers. Things about money started wrong from the beginning .Mr Hamid Karzai was an employee of Halliburton. You can imagine the rest yourself. Americans were under the impression that there were more than three hundred thousand armed forces, while one hundred thousand were ghost soldiers on American pay role. I am sure we are going to know about this. However this is not the main cause of the disaster.

Afghans by rule extremely superstitious. When one of my afghan friend's wife had a miscarriage, the husband went back to Afghanistan to pay an exorcist money to get the bad spell off of his wife. That is the extent of superstitions in Afghanistan. My friend and his wife were U.S citizens and educated.

The Taliban has put fear of god in their hearts. They think of them as some kind of supernatural phenomena, some kind of evil force . The only source of their ability to fight was the American angels. Without their saviors they dropped the guns and run.