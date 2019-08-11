 
 
Send a Tweet
- Advertisement -
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H3'ed 8/11/19

Aerial Ad Urges Iowa GOP Senator to Acknowledge, Act, on Climate Change

By Press Release  Posted by Meryl Ann Butler (about the submitter)       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments

Joni Ernst official portrait.
Joni Ernst official portrait.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

League of Conservation Voters, National Wildlife Federation & Ecomadres / Moms Clean Air Force Call on Iowa's Senators to Act on Climate Change

DES MOINES, IOWA, Sun. Aug 11.

Today, the League of Conservation Voters (LCV) went to great heights at the Iowa State Fair to call on Senator (Joni) Ernst to acknowledge that climate change is real and take legislative action to address the crisis contributing to record flooding across the state. In an aerial advertisement, towed by a red, white and blue single-seat plane, the organization called on Senator Ernst to acknowledge the pain caused by increasingly severe weather due to climate change, posing the question, "Sen. Ernst, What the flood?"

- Advertisement -
Since she took office in 2014, Senator Ernst has refused to acknowledge that climate change is real, and that human activity contributes to climate change -- she voted against the concept three separate times. The Senator is actively making things worse for Iowans and twice voted to allow unlimited carbon pollution by power plants. LCV and other environmental and health advocates are calling on Sen. Ernst to support a transition to 100% clean energy by pushing for bold clean energy policies to be included in this year's tax extenders legislation. Many of the Senator's constituents would stand to benefit from updating and extending key renewable energy tax credits.

"Iowans deserve to know 'what the flood' Senator Ernst is doing to reduce the devastating impacts of climate change on the Hawkeye State," said Jennessa Agnew, LCV Deputy Field Director, Member Mobilization. "Increasing incidences of severe weather are directly impacting the agricultural economy, public health and quality of life of Senators Ernst's constituents here in Iowa. Iowa's Senators need to admit that climate change is real and that they are ready to work. Sen. Ernst can start by making sure bold clean energy policies are included in this year's tax extenders legislation and help move the U.S. to a 100% clean energy economy."

To underscore the demand for climate action, the National Wildlife Federation and Ecomadres / Moms Clean Air Force came together from across the state for a rally and press conference at the wind turbine display at Iowa State Fair. At the rally, they called on supporters to tell their stories and demand that Iowa's Senators help move the U.S. to a 100% clean energy economy.

- Advertisement -
"Counties across the Midwest are still struggling to overcome the flooding," said Frank Szollosi, regional climate policy director for the National Wildlife Federation. "They've been hit hard by the bomb cyclone and 500-year floods that slammed states like Iowa and Nebraska this past Spring. The impact of the floods on wildlife is devastating. In March, runoff from the Missouri River Basin broke the 1952 record and cost approximately two billion dollars in damages across the state of Iowa. The Senators need to take a stand and support policies that will reduce carbon and get us to 100% clean energy in the future. Policymakers who refuse to act on climate bear a disproportionate responsibility for making Iowa's flooding and uncertainty that much worse."

"Iowa voters shouldn't be stuck hanging out to dry," said Karin Stein of Ecomadres and Moms Clean Air Force. "We're facing real health consequences as severe weather increases our children's' vulnerability to asthma. I'd like to see our Senators pay more than lip service on this issue and support policies now that will increase renewables and help transition us from reliance on fossil fuels to 100% renewables. This Spring Senator Ernst claimed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wasn't prepared to respond to our floods, instead of admitting that climate change is real. How can the Corps prepare for climate change if Senators like Joni Ernst won't admit we're facing a climate crisis?"

The organizations participating in this weekend's events and Iowans who signed their petition are calling on Senators Ernst and Grassley to support a transition to a 100% clean energy economy in the U.S. by first enacting strong policies in this year's tax extenders legislation. Specifically, the groups are calling on the Senators to enact S. 1142: The Energy Storage Tax Incentive and Deployment Act of 2019, S. 1094: The Driving America Forward Act, S. 1957: The Offshore WIND Act, and S. 2289: The Renewable Energy Extension Act of 2019. All of these policies will help cut emissions and transition Iowa and the U.S. to clean energy, a win-win for the economy and communities suffering from floods caused by extreme, climate change powered storms.

LCV offset the energy impacts of their bold visibility campaign by purchasing Oneota Tag carbon offsets from the Winneshiek Energy District's Local Carbon Exchange program, located in Northeastern Iowa.

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

California Fire Update: Station Fire 1:30 pm, Pacific Time 8-28-09

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 