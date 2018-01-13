

(Image by OEN) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Addressing Ron Jacobs' article, The Vietnamese War: A Different Take, posted on counterpunch.org on Jan. 12th 2018.

Thanks for this review!

It has given me a better understanding of the conflict, in that it is so factually straightforward -- and therefore, more comprehensible and easier to digest. As you say, there had not been "a Vietnamese perspective - no history written in English that attempts objectivity and a Vietnamese perspective" until (the) 2017 publication of Hanoi's War: An International History of the War for Peace in Vietnam, by Lien-Hang T. Nguyen, the author of this new work... a professor of history, born in Vietnam in 1974.

- Advertisement -

A related aside: For that matter has anything worthwhile ever been written from the north American indigenous populations' perspective, about their annihilation and being fleeced by the new immigrants (Pilgrims) of the time?

The aforementioned pertains directly to the issue I am attempting to throw social philosophical light on, about these earliest immigrant Americans, in general, who perpetually disregarded those around them as non-persons; in the long run to their own detriment, the result of which is now coming back with a bite that is impossible to ignore, because it is affecting them contemporaneously, once again, however, this time, from within their own in-group, with potentially really severe, even catastrophic, negative effects.

"(A) common (mis)understanding (in) the US" today, at the beginning of 2018, by the 'citizens' in it -- still deluding themselves, living under the auspices of the so-called exceptional 'American Dream'.

- Advertisement -

The state of mind is the same as it was back then, in the so-called Vietnam era, when the population "tend(ed) to diminish, (in derogatory) terms the primary actors in the war (with Vietnam): the Vietnamese people."

From my perspective this appears to be a continuing vital flaw -- the ever-more-rapid downward spiral -- the Achilles heel, in 'peoples' inflated notions of themselves, as counting for any worthwhile value in the decision-making processes within the American social construct itself; under the reign of Imperialism's "Corprocracy" (Gary Brumback) National concept of 'citizens'.

And the blowback -- unintended consequences - being witnessed firsthand by a large minority among us, of that which is being perpetrated against us, is the result of this negligence -- believing that we, the American people, are of more consequence than those of 'lesser' nations.

The "truism that history is written by the victors" certainly applies, in the American context, going as far back as the writing of the American Constitution itself when the indigenous and others were not even regarded as human beings.