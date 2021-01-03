 
 
Actual Vote App Offers a Way to Protect Vote Count in Georgia

Introducing Actual Vote, a free app from Democracy Counts Download Actual Vote now! Apple App Store: apps.apple.com/us/app/ actual-vote/id1499733603?mt=8 Google Play Store: ...
President Trump plans to woo Georgia voters Monday night, hours after President-elect Joe Biden makes a final push to elect candidates in runoff races that can decide which party controls the Senate and the legislative agenda when Biden becomes president.

Trump returning to Dalton; rally will be the first visit by a sitting president in 28 years | Ga Fl News | dailycitizen.news

And

Trump, Biden headline final push in Georgia Senate runoff (wsbtv.com)

The late visits come as Georgians have worked hard to turn out the vote, breaking the Peach State's record for runoff turnout, even before more votes are cast on Jan. 5, Election Day.

"According to the Georgia Secretary of State's office, more than 2.3 million voters have cast their ballots"the previous record was set in 2008, when voters in Georgia cast 2.137 million ballots in the entire election," NBC2 News reported.

Georgia breaks runoff turnout record for Senate races - NBC2 News (nbc-2.com)

But the Senate winners won't be known until after voting ends. That's when the actual votes are counted. With stakes so high, it is not surprising that citizens may want to make sure that the calculations are done accurately. And that means old school campaigning will get an Election Night assist from new school technology.

I know about some of the new school techniques because I live in Broward County, the second-most populous county in Florida, which is known for its share of contentious challenges to announced vote totals. That's why the nonprofit organizations Democracy Counts and Citizens Audit of Broward caught my attention. They utilized an election watchdog app to monitor results in three elections this year.

Actual Vote was created by Democracy Counts, a San Diego-based hi-tech nonprofit that provides the app for free at Google Play and the Apple App Store. The app was updated Dec. 29 for the Georgia runoff elections.

Actual Vote - Apps on Google Play

And

Steve Schneider lives in Hollywood, Fl. He thinks registering and voting should be easy and convenient for everyone.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
