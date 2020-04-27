 
 
General News

Action Needed: H.R. 6515: Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act

Ilhan Omar%2C official portrait%2C 116th Congress.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA

If we are required to stay home, then we need a home to stay in!

On April 17, Representative Ilhan Omar introduced H.R. 6515: the Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act, which would enact a national rent and mortgage suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

H.R. 6515, the Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act, introduced by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on April 17, calls for:

Rent payment suspension for the duration of the crisis, meaning no rent obligation, no late fees, no debts, no retaliation;

Mortgage payment suspension for the duration of the crisis, meaning no mortgage payments, no debts, and no retaliation;

Enforcement of the suspensions, including civil action against, and steep penalties for, any violators;

Relief for some property owners, conditioned on a set of critical tenant protections; and,

A buyout fund to prevent massive corporate purchases and real estate speculation, like what occurred after the 2008 crisis, and to begin a transition to social housing.

It is quick and easy to call your Congressperson to tell them to cosponsor and support this bill, just go here, they will give you a script and even dial for you!

You can read a breakdown of the bill here.

I am really having to look at my own disbelief that a politician would propose something so radical to help people. Seeing Bernie in action has nudged me in that direction - his Medicare for All and other bills are radical improvements in the long run, but a bill that can help us in a few days., well, it's shocking...wow, I guess that is how our country is supposed to work. The pandemic is turning everything upside down, some of these changes will be good to keep. So appreciative of Ilhan Omar's practical solutions.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 27, 2020 at 8:28:27 PM

Author 0
