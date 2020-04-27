Action Needed: H.R. 6515: Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act

If we are required to stay home, then we need a home to stay in!

On April 17, Representative Ilhan Omar introduced H.R. 6515: the Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act, which would enact a national rent and mortgage suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

H.R. 6515, the Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act, introduced by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on April 17, calls for: Rent payment suspension for the duration of the crisis, meaning no rent obligation, no late fees, no debts, no retaliation; Mortgage payment suspension for the duration of the crisis, meaning no mortgage payments, no debts, and no retaliation; Enforcement of the suspensions, including civil action against, and steep penalties for, any violators; Relief for some property owners, conditioned on a set of critical tenant protections; and, A buyout fund to prevent massive corporate purchases and real estate speculation, like what occurred after the 2008 crisis, and to begin a transition to social housing.

It is quick and easy to call your Congressperson to tell them to cosponsor and support this bill, just go here, they will give you a script and even dial for you!

You can read a breakdown of the bill here.

