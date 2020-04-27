Action Needed: H.R. 6515: Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act

Ilhan Omar%2C official portrait%2C 116th Congress.
If we are required to stay home, then we need a home to stay in!
On April 17, Representative Ilhan Omar introduced H.R. 6515: the Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act, which would enact a national rent and mortgage suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.
H.R. 6515, the Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act, introduced by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on April 17, calls for:
Rent payment suspension for the duration of the crisis, meaning no rent obligation, no late fees, no debts, no retaliation;
Mortgage payment suspension for the duration of the crisis, meaning no mortgage payments, no debts, and no retaliation;
Enforcement of the suspensions, including civil action against, and steep penalties for, any violators;
Relief for some property owners, conditioned on a set of critical tenant protections; and,
A buyout fund to prevent massive corporate purchases and real estate speculation, like what occurred after the 2008 crisis, and to begin a transition to social housing.
It is quick and easy to call your Congressperson to tell them to cosponsor and support this bill, just go here, they will give you a script and even dial for you!
You can read a breakdown of the bill here.