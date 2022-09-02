Virginia

Visiting

Birds singing

Sunlight through gauze curtains like that Wyeth

Listening to a clear cut

Across the way

Angry buzz of the chainsaw

Crash! of a tree hitting the ground

Not so far off

But far enough that my thoughts

And that sweet bird stuck on replay

Can make it recede

And sometimes there is a lull

But not for long

For this is how

Humans get things done

They make a plan

Work out the details

Focus

Nose to the grindstone

Soon there will be no forest

Across the way

Where there was a forest just last week

Did anyone apologize to the trees

For taking their lives?

Did anyone say a prayer or leave an offering?

Like some of the First Nations People

Have tried to teach us to do?

The chain saw has an answer

With its tiny buzz of power

And the man behind it

At one with the all-important job

Buzz

Slight shift in pitch to angry

Crash!

This is how we put food on the plate

Isn't that sacred work?

Paying the bills?

And another tree crashes to the ground

And another

And another

And another

This is our way

Get it done