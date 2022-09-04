Across the way 2

Across the way

In a field by the road





Sits redfox looking for a forest.

Any woods will do.





His home was just clear-cut

So he sits in a low spot at the bend





With nowhere to go.

Looking rather lost as one evicted





But across the way

Who cares?





Do I? Do you?

For 45 seconds I honestly care





Just like I care about a lot of things

In a tiny corner reserved for caring





In my brain.

My heart cares for a little longer





And will periodically throughout the day.

So I watch him





Until my watching makes him nervous

And he bounds back into the ruined forest





Where the midday sun illuminates

The toppled pillars of a world that worked.

