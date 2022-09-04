Across the way 2

Across the way
In a field by the road
Sits redfox looking for a forest.
Any woods will do.
His home was just clear-cut
So he sits in a low spot at the bend
With nowhere to go.
Looking rather lost as one evicted
But across the way
Who cares?
Do I? Do you?
For 45 seconds I honestly care
Just like I care about a lot of things
In a tiny corner reserved for caring
In my brain.
My heart cares for a little longer
And will periodically throughout the day.
So I watch him
Until my watching makes him nervous
And he bounds back into the ruined forest
Where the midday sun illuminates
The toppled pillars of a world that worked.